Recruits powering turf three club’s preseason

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West’s trio of big name recruits have helped reshape the club’s training as the Bulls prepare to enter the season as firm favourites in the Turf 3 competition.

The elongated preseason, a result of wet weather preventing any turf cricket from so far being played, has allowed the club’s top line recruits to strengthen the depth of the squad.

43-time Sri Lankan representative Malinga Bandara has worked closely with the club’s 2021/22 leading wicket taker, fellow leggie Shaun Weir and long-time Sri Lankan international Nuwan Kulasakera has been working with the quicks.

“It’s been really good to get different levels of expertise within the group, and it has made it easier to run the group knowing I have those guys working with kids,” coach Anthony Brannan said.

“Malinga and Nuwan have brought in different drills to help the bowlers with their actions and develop their game plans, it’s been requested by them and we want to utilise their knowledge.

“We also understand that they aren’t 28 (years old), they can’t bat or bowl for two hours so using them slightly differently throughout sessions is good for the group so we aren’t impacting them too much.”

The club has also recruited Thushira Madanayake, who has 59 games of first-class cricket under his belt in Sri Lanka, and has hit one century and nine half centuries at the level.

He is a left handed batter who can slot in anywhere in the top or middle order and also bowls offies.

Madanayake’s knowledge is proving invaluable as Dandenong West, like many clubs, shift more towards a one-day mindset.

“He’s doing some really productive activities with the batters,” Brannan added.

“He’s doing drills to improve their ability to hit the gaps and is having them run so they’re batting under fatigue to resemble gameplay.”

A disappointing season in Turf 2 saw Dandenong West relegated back to Turf 3 this season, but the Bulls are expected to be competing for the premiership this summer.