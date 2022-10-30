Kysaiah supreme as Cup Prelude rolls on

By Luke Corda

In-form sprinter Kysaiah set the benchmark for the second round of Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Preludes with a dominant best-of-night victory at Sandown Park last night.

He began like a rocket from the inside draw and led comfortably over Vayda Bale with a 5.03s first section. From there the race was all over as Kysaiah set 18.71s off the back – two tenths quicker than any other dog in the meeting.

“I’m very relieved. He had his box, but you just never know,” said trainer Carly Feltham.

The victory means Kysaiah has officially punched his ticket to the Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Heats on November 19.

“It’s really special, especially when you breed your own. We’ve had the grandma and now this is the third generation.”

“It’s exciting and it shows hard work pays off.”

ernando Mick continues rich run of form

In the following Prelude, Fernando Mick was outstanding with an all-the-way win for reigning Cup champion David Geall.

With his fifth win from his last seven starts, Fernando Mick is making a habit of exploding from the boxes.

“It’s his third fast start in a row at Sandown (5.07s, 5.00s, 5.06s),” said Geall.

“Wouldn’t it be good if he could do that in a Melbourne Cup Heat – once he gets to the front he goes well.”

Fernando Mick has recently returned home from a luckless run in the Group 1 Adelaide Cup Final where he was knocked out to last before running home strongly to finish fourth.

David Geall believes there are more big races on the horizon for his boy.

“He is good enough. A lot of people might think he is not quite there but he could do it.”

“It was a very good field tonight and he showed that if he leads, he doesn’t like dogs getting past him. He just keeps kicking and kicking – he loves to stay on the lure.”

Zippy Tesla caps off Topgun preparation in style

Zippy Tesla scored an easy four-length victory in the third Prelude of the evening.

His signature strength and power were on full display once again as he put his opponents to the sword in the run home.

“He certainly did a super job tonight,” said trainer Brad Keel.

“He’s the star of the kennel and he’s just such an honest dog. He always thunders home, tries his heart out and pushes dogs out of the way – he’s got a real endeavour, he just wants to race.”

Zippy Tesla was also unlucky to miss out on Group 1 success in the Adelaide Cup Final. After navigating his way through a messy first turn, he charged home to finish second behind Buzz Junkie.

Having finished outside the placings just once in his last 16 starts, Zippy Tesla will undoubtedly be a major player in the upcoming Dream Chasers festival.

He’s No Slouch looks on to Cup Heats

He’s No Slouch was a smart winner in the final Prelude of the night after leading from the front and going all-the-way.

Despite being a winner of 13 races from 39 starts, He’s No Slouch rarely leads races from box rise.

Trainer Peter Craig knew better than anyone that the race was over as soon as his boy began.

“When I saw him jump I was confident,” he said.

Peter bred He’s No Slouch and also owns him with a group of friends.

“We’ve bred a couple of litters together. The first litter we won a Waterloo cup with one of the girls and the second litter we bred Fair Of Face who ran fourth in a pretty hot Laurels final.”

He’s No Slouch is the son of Fair Of Face and is proving to be an exciting member of Peter’s team. A run in a Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Heat is now on the agenda for those involved.