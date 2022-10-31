“I owe them pretty much everything”, says Chandrasinghe

By Tyler Lewis

Amidst the hysteria of his maiden first class century on debut, Ashley Chandrasinghe hasn’t forgotten his roots.

The Casey South Melbourne star made a grand entrance to the Sheffield Shield stage, when he accumulated an unbeaten 119 from a whopping 333 deliveries across Saturday and Sunday.

And despite swiftly becoming a name on Australian cricket fans’ lips, the Buckley Ridges junior commended those who steered him to where he is now.

“I owe them (Casey South Melbourne) pretty much everything, I started from their fourth grade and worked my way up,” he said at the close of play on day 2.

“I started there when I was quite young… then grew up at Casey South Melbourne.

“It’s a great credit to the boys and the coaches there.”

The meticulous left-hander bashed the selection door down with an enchanting run of form in the Toyota Second XI for Victoria, while also gathering further runs for the Swans.

He didn’t follow in the footsteps of the pathway products around him, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I mean I obviously haven’t had the junior pathways and the championships that some of the other players have had,” he admitted.

“It was good to find another way to get through and come up the ranks, made the debut now and I am pretty happy how I came in.

“I didn’t make as much of an impact (in pathway tournaments) that I would’ve liked, but I obviously had a pretty nice (Victorian) Premier Cricket run and Second XI run that has helped me get in.”

The 20-year-old walked out to bat at number three on day one, after Tasmania won the toss and sent Victoria in.

He tucked one off his hip behind square to get off the mark, but then felt the immediate challenges of cricket at the second-highest level.

“To make the debut and to get a few runs (it’s a) great start,” he said.

“I couldn’t really have asked for anything more, it was a really good day.

“It was good to get away first ball and put away a few nerves, but it was pretty tough going to get my next run – they bowled pretty well to me I thought.

“I was lucky enough to stick at it and a few things went my way, it was good.”

Chandrasinghe made his Vic Premeir Cricket debut for the Casey South Melbourne fourth XI just six summers ago.

And while it appears to be a swift rise, the scrupulous Chandrasinghe explained that a power of work has resulted in that development.

“I suppose so, but there’s a lot that goes into those six years,” he revealed.

Chandrasinghe has announced himself in recent debuts: carving out 144 for Casey South Melbourne on First XI debut; 56 for Victoria on debut for the Second XI and now 119 not out on Sheffield Shield debut.