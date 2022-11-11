Brunell departs Pat Wright

Eastern League premiers Noble Park has lost Declan Brunnell to Hampton Park.

Brunnell, a small forward who can rotate through the midfield, crosses to the Southern League Division Two club after playing five senior games in 2022 for Steve Hughes’ men.

Brunnell is also close with fellow Redbacks recruits Joshua Stow, an intercepting defender, and midfielder Dylan Morris, both from Berwick.

Tristan Fernandez-Phillips, a winger who can drift forward, will also bolster Hayden Stanton’s men.

Another one who has played footy in recent years at the Bulls, 29-year-old Lionel Bienot rounds off the Redbacks latest batch of recruits.

The strong-bodied midfielder played his juniors at Hampton Park so is a one-point pickup.