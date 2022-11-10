Foster elected first-time mayor

First-term councillor Eden Foster has been elected as Greater Dandenong mayor for 2022-’23.

Cr Foster, who served as deputy mayor in 2021-’22, was elected without opposition in a special council meeting on 10 November.

Her deputy Lana Formoso was also elected unopposed.

Growing up in Noble Park and Springvale, the new mayor declared Greater Dandenong as “my home”.

She paid tribute to her mother for instilling values, compassion and a sense of equality – the qualities that she aimed to bring to her role.

“Your determination and strength as a single mother truly made me the woman I am today”.

She also noted Greater Dandenong’s cultural diversity as “our strength”.

Cr Foster nominated the Dandenong Aquatic and Wellbeing Centre, Keysborough South Community Hub and Dandenong Community Hub as the council’s major upcoming projects.

She also cited the council’s anti-poverty strategy as a focus.

Under the plan, the council will partner with agencies to give people the power and resources to “share life’s possibilities and to discover their potential”.

Deputy mayor Cr Formoso paid tribute to former mayor and Greater Dandenong Living Treasure Roz Blades as her inspiration at a young age.

She also thanked her family, including her “leukaemia warrior” son Luca.

“I hope to continue to advocate for people in our community particularly those faced with adversity.”

Absent from the meeting were Crs Rhonda Garad, Tim Dark and Bob Milkovic.

From 18 December, the mayor will be paid a base allowance of $122,630, the deputy mayor $61,315 and councillors $37,010.