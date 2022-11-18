Premiership-Panther returns home

By Tyler Lewis

Springvale South has received an extraordinary boost just a round into the Dandenong District Cricket Association season with Dandenong premiership player Cameron Forsyth returning home.

Forsyth played 101 first XI games for Victorian Premier Cricket club Dandenong – including one of the possible three this season – before making the decision to depart Shepley Oval earlier this week.

“From my perspective, it became apparent that the club wanted to go in a different direction this season” Forsyth explained.

“Although that is the club’s prerogative, I was pretty disappointed with the way things played out.

“Regardless, I played at Dandenong for half my life and I can’t speak highly enough about my experience.

“I was fortunate enough to win a first XI premiership, I made friends that will last a lifetime and I am extremely proud to be a life member.

“I love all the boys and will be cheering on all four XI’s this season. Hopefully, I can return and help the club at some stage in the future.”

“Springvale South has always been very supportive of its players trying their hand at Premier Cricket, which is amazing.

“I have always wanted to go back home and play for Springvale South when the time was right for me.”

In addition to playing alongside his brother and some of his best mates, Forsyth is looking forward to giving back to his junior club.

“Myself and my family have a deep connection with the club,” he said.

“My dad brought me and my three brothers down to the club when we were starting out. We literally grew up around the corner from Alex Nelson Reserve.

“I have only ever played one senior game of cricket with my younger brother Mitch, which was at Dandenong a few years ago. I am really looking forward to playing with him and with one of my best friends – Jordan Mackenzie – who also played in Turf 1 on the weekend.

“I am looking forward to enjoying my cricket and playing for the love of it. But more than anything, I am excited to spend more time at the club and to give back to all those who helped me when I was a junior cricketer.”

By beginning his Victorian Premier Cricket career at just (age) 15, Forsyth is yet to make his Turf 1 debut.

And while it has been a perpetual joke at Alex Nelson Reserve, the 30-year-old is looking forward to putting it to bed.

“Growing up, you always idolised the players that played in the Turf 1 team, guys like Danny Law, Craig Slocombe, Jason Quirk and many others,” he recalled.

“All three of my brothers (Ryan, Brett and Mitch) have played Turf 1 at Springvale South. They have held it over me for quite a while, especially after a few drinks.

“Even when I have popped into Springvale South in the past, a few of the boys have been keen to tell me that I haven’t played at the level yet – so it will be really exciting to finally get a cap.”