30 in 30: 10-6

This year marks 30 years of the under-18 boys talent pathway competition in Victoria. The Dandenong Stingrays, at the time called the Southern Stingrays, entered the competition, then known as the Victorian State Football League under-18s, in the inaugural year, with Gippsland Power coming in the following season. The league has since produced 20 number-one picks and more than 1500 players. Below, JONTY RALPHSMITH takes a look at the best 30 players to have been recruited from the Stingrays over the journey.

#10: Jeff White: Pick one in the 1994 draft, White spent just three seasons out west before returning to his home state, playing his best footy for Melbourne. The ruckman averaged at least 16 hitouts in all 11 of his seasons at Melbourne, with his career highlighted by selection in the 2004 All-Australian team.

#9: Matthew Boyd: Famously finished his career with 292 games to his name after initially being taken as a rookie by the Western Bulldogs. Boyd was a lionhearted contributor who could play in defence or run through the midfield. The former Frankston Dolphin played in the Dogs’ drought-breaking 2016 premiership.

#8: Tom Lynch: Richmond’s Tom Lynch is arguably coming off the best season of his career, kicking 63 goals for the Tigers. The once Gold Coast co-captain is a strong key forward who carried a heavy load during the Suns’ early years and more recently has formed an excellent combo with Jack Riewoldt.

#7: Jacob Weitering: Carlton’s key pillar in defence, Weitering gets the opposition’s best forward each week and nullifies with bodywork and fists. Won the John Nichols medal in 2020 and has 133 games under his belt after being taken with pick one in the 2015 draft.

#6: Chris Newman: Competed week after week during a difficult period for Richmond. Newman was the Tigers’ captain from 2009-12. The Beaconsfield talent finished with 268 AFL games.