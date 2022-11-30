Berwick boy among eight locals to find AFL home

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Jaxon Binns is a Blue!

The Berwick boy and Dandenong Stingray was selected by Carlton with its third selection of the AFL National Draft, at pick 32 overall.

Noted for his aerobic capacity, the highlight of Binns’ season was a 39-disposal game for Vic Country under the hot Brisbane sun against the Allies.

“He is the running man,“ AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said on the Fox Footy broadcast.

“I love the way he works both ways, up and down the ground, finds the footy, (he’s an) intelligent player when he goes forward as well, (he) can even play that small forward role as well and again it is showing the depth (of this draft),“ Sheehan said.

“He was always one to get drafted with the attributes he’s shown throughout the entire year.“

A Berwick junior, those around Arch Brown Reserve say running has always been a strength of his.

Speaking to Star News in the lead up to the National Draft, Binns explained a reason behind his advanced tank.

“There were a few times I would go for 10-15 ‘k’ runs just around the streets when I was bored to get out of the house during the tough times, (throughout the lockdowns)” Binns said.

“I would’ve done that 10-15 times just to tick the legs over.

“It was good to clear my head and get away from school and sport commitments and it did help the mental side of myself.”

On Binns’ selection, Carlton Head of List Management Nick Austin said the youngster was the kind of player which the Blues’ coaching staff, led by Michael Voss, would love to work with.

“Jaxon is a quality player and person that we’re delighted to welcome him to our football club via the draft,” Austin said.

“His running capacity is seriously impressive, which he demonstrated to full effect for Vic Country on the way to a carnival where he went on and was named as an All-Australian for his efforts.

“Jaxon is the kind of person that leaves nothing to chance: he has worked really hard on his craft and enhanced his strengths to make sure that he can be a really effective teammate for whatever side he plays for.

“We’ve said that we wanted to add to our options on the wing and Jaxon is a player who we can see playing that role for us in the future.

“We’re excited to see him put his best foot forward at IKON Park.”

Fellow Stingray, big-bodied midfielder and halfback, Henry Hustwaite was picked up by Hawthorn with pick 37, slightly later than predicted.

Dandenong’s 2022 midfield coach Josh Moore has seen Hustwaite up close since he came into the NAB League system as a 16-year-old and praised his contested craft.

“His hands in close are elite,” Moore said.

“They’re as good as anyone in the draft pool this year, the way he’s able to manoeuvre through stoppages, that is his one-wood.“

Hustwaite, who has drawn comparisons to Scott Pendlebury, has an innate slipperiness in traffic, something derived from his basketball background.

With question marks over his fitness, Moore has worked closely with Hustwaite and been impressed with his approach.

“He was mid-pack in the running and he really wanted to elevate himself to the next level and, with his diligence in preseason, he was able to do that and he built a nice tank so was able to run out games in the midfield,“ he revealed.

“His actual football craft was always of a high level but he has continued to work on that – it was the minor stuff – fitness, diet, speed training – where he has seen improvements.

“He has rounded himself out to be an exciting package for an AFL club.”

Sheehan also highlighted the benefits of Hustwaite’s basketball background on the Fox Footy broadcast.

“It’s the basketball background, the boys don’t panic when they’ve got it in their hands, they’re waiting for the best option, sometimes it’s there immediately and they give it off with quick hands, other times they take their time,“ he said.

All three players have had excellent seasons for the Dandenong Stingrays, with their selection vindication of their hard work.

It comes after Gippslanders Bailey Humphrey (pick six, Gold Coast Suns) and manic pressure-forward Jacob Konstanty (pick 20, Sydney Swans) went on the first night.

The Gippsland pair have become close to each other since they came into the Power program at the start of last year.

As well as playing footy together, the pair have finished their studies at Lowanna College alongside each other and done work experience at the Power with talent chief Scott McDougal as part of their VCAL program.

Speaking to Star News about Konstanty earlier this month, Humphrey said:

“I remember playing primary school footy at recess and you’d be the captain and have the first pick for the best player? I’d pick Jacob every time,“ he said.

“He gets a bit annoying and he’s pretty lippy, but he’s just a player I would want alongside me for the rest of my life.”

Konstanty is a creative pressure forward who generates opportunities with his defensive mindset and liveliness, kicking 14 goals in as many NAB League game, while also averaging 5.8 tackles.

The 18-year-old idolises and has been compared to Tom Papley, himself a Bunyip product, who tweeted after Konstanty was drafted:

“We like small kids from Gippsland Power. Let’s goo! [sic]“.

Power captain Humphrey, meanwhile, has power which he uses to bust through packs in the midfield and beat his opponent one-on-one.

Gold Coast National Recruiting Manager Kall Burns said Humphrey would be an excellent acquisition for the club.

“It’s really exciting for our football club to bring in a dynamic player like Bailey who can really complement our current midfield group, but can play forward too and hit the scoreboard,” Burns said.

“Bailey is a powerful player but also has extremely strong character and comes with great leadership qualities.

“We’re confident Bailey will be able to establish himself within our group and be a Gold Coast Suns player for a long time.”

Also from Gippsland, Cooper Vickery (27, Sydney Swans ) and midfielder Coby Burgiel (29, West Coast Eagles) went earlier on Tuesday night, as did Haileybury’s Olli Hotton (pick 35, St Kilda) while raw ruckman Max Knobel went at pick 42 to Fremantle.

Vickery was considered a draft bolter, and offers x-factor out of the backline, while Knobel is the son of ex-AFL playing Trent, who has guided him as a ruck-coach at Gippsland Power.

Knobel is a raw key-position prospect who was considered one of the strong rucks of the pool.

Meanwhile, Burgiel has spent a portion of his life living in the USA playing basketball but has flourished in recent years with the Sherrin in hand.

“He’s a very quick player, a good ball-winner, very well-prepared to now go into the AFL and his Dad has been a wonderful influence on him,“ Sheehan said.

Burgiel’s athletic profile is well known in the draft crop, highlighted by his 2.88 20-metre sprint time and he’s rated elite for clearances, goals and score involvements.

A surprise of the second night was Beaconsfield junior Mitch Szybkowski’s name being left on the board.

Szybkowski captained Dandenong in 2022 and was a big-bodied mid with excellent stoppage craft.

He is among a contingent of locals considered chances to go in the preseason and rookie drafts taking place on Wednesday from 3pm, after this publication’s deadline, a list which also includes: Finn Emile-Brennan (Dandenong), Ziggy Toledo-Glasman (Dandenong), Taj Campbell-Farrell, Harvey Howe (Gippsland), Jonti Schuback (Gippsland) and Jakob Anderson (Haileybury).

Star News will have a comprehensive wrap of the preseason and rookie drafts in next week’s edition of our papers, and online.