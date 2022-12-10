Josh Moore has been announced as Dandenong’s 2023 girls head coach after being a line coach with the Stingrays since midway through 2018.

Moore was previously senior coach of Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League (MPNFL) club Rye from 2014-18 and has also coached the Melbourne Demons and Frankston Dolphins academy.

While he has been involved in girls coaching for only two seasons, 2022 program coach Nick Cox says his approach means it won’t matter.

“Something evident with Josh was that he developed the footballer not the gender,” Cox said.

“He’s very thorough with what he does.

“His calmness and ability to teach is one thing that stands out for me.”

Meanwhile Gippsland has announced that Pakenham resident Nathan Boyd, midfield coach at Williamstown’s VFLW program in 2022, will take the reins of the girls program.

The AFL has boosted resources available to girls pathway programs in Victoria and Tasmania to support the continued progression and growth of girls football.

For the first time, all regional pathway programs participating in the NAB League in Victoria and Tasmania will have a dedicated full-time coach for each of their boys and girls teams in 2023.

Cox and Rhett McLennan will continue to take charge of the Stingrays and Power boys programs respectively.