Get ready for huge night of Group-1 pacing

By David Nagel

An exciting night for the whole family is guaranteed when the gates open at Cranbourne on Saturday 17 December for the running of the $100,000 DECRON Cranbourne Pacing Cup and $50,000 Bruce Skeggs Memorial Cranbourne Totters Cup.

WHAT’S ON

• Open air market featuring more than 30 stall holders

• First 100 General Admission receive a $10 betting voucher

• Free kids rides and activities

• Free pony rides

• Food trucks

• Pony Trots

• Celebrity Double Seater Sulky Challenge featuring Campbell Brown and Libby Birch

• Gates open at 5pm

• First race 6.24pm

COMPETITION

WIN THE ULTIMATE RACEDAY EXPERIENCE

• Entry to the track for you and 10 mates

• Food truck voucher

• 10 drink vouchers

• $100 betting voucher

• Ride in the Double Sulky Challenge race against former AFL star Campbell Brown and AFLW Premiership hero Libby Birch

Competition entry details via the QR code attached to this story.