Get ready for huge night of Group-1 pacing

By David Nagel
An exciting night for the whole family is guaranteed when the gates open at Cranbourne on Saturday 17 December for the running of the $100,000 DECRON Cranbourne Pacing Cup and $50,000 Bruce Skeggs Memorial Cranbourne Totters Cup.
WHAT’S ON
• Open air market featuring more than 30 stall holders
• First 100 General Admission receive a $10 betting voucher
• Free kids rides and activities
• Free pony rides
• Food trucks
• Pony Trots
• Celebrity Double Seater Sulky Challenge featuring Campbell Brown and Libby Birch
• Gates open at 5pm
• First race 6.24pm
COMPETITION
WIN THE ULTIMATE RACEDAY EXPERIENCE
• Entry to the track for you and 10 mates
• Food truck voucher
• 10 drink vouchers
• $100 betting voucher
• Ride in the Double Sulky Challenge race against former AFL star Campbell Brown and AFLW Premiership hero Libby Birch
Competition entry details via the QR code attached to this story.