Rays to watch in 2023

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Fresh off the 2022 AFL National Draft, Star News Sports Journalist JONTY RALPHSMITH takes a look at the Dandenong Stingrays boys and girls that could be capturing our attention in 12 months time.

Cooper Simpson: A polished midfielder who has already won a Dandenong Stingrays best and fairest and skippered the side in the absence of the big guns, Simpson is the player to watch from the region. As well as holding his own, both in the contest and running away from the stoppage, Simpson demonstrated he could play forward when the stars returned. A match-winning goal against Gippsland in dreadful conditions in Dandenong’s final home-and-away match secured them an important top-three berth and underlined that he is built for the big moments. Was the only Stingray named in the AFL Academy, and one of six in the Vic Country hub.

Sam Frangalas: A strongly built midfielder who has shown he has the physicality to match it at NAB League level, Frangalas is willing to throw himself at the footy to get first hands on it or apply pressure. Has a good balance of feeding to his teammates, while also being able to impact on the outside. Averaged 17 touches and a goal from 14 NAB League games and is part of the Vic Country hub.

Kade De La Rue: The son of former Dandenong player Ben, Kade was another who got a good taste of NAB League footy as both a midfielder and forward in his bottom-aged year. Recruiters look for mere glimpses from younger players in the NAB League, and in kicking the winning goal against Bendigo, he produced just that.

Kobe Shipp: Played in the under-17 all-star game on the MCG with Rays teammates Simpson and Frangalas and started on fire with three intercept marks in the first quarter alone. A key defender who goes for his marks, that level of output essentially matched what he has been producing in defence for Dandenong all season which saw him named in the Vic Country hub.

Riak Andrew: The younger brother of Gold Coast’s Mac, Riak is another beanpole tall who will take some time to fill out but has the height and skills to breakthrough at NAB League level and beyond. Showed agility and a tidy skillset in an early season practice match for Dandenong this year which gives him a platform to work off, and he’s put on size since then. Is on a modified work-load at the beginning of preseason as he recovers from knee surgery.

Harry DeMattia: A dual sportsman who is part of both the Vic Country hub and Victoria’s under-19 cricket setup, DeMattia is also among the litany of bottom-agers who played plenty of Stingrays footy last season, including in the grand final. Has played all over the ground after starting as a lockdown defender and looks like he’ll be the latest to have to make a decision about which sport to pursue.

Mikayla Williamson: A natural athlete and excellent runner, Williamson is the sort of player perfectly suited to modern AFLW football. Turns 18 next August, yet already has 16 NAB League games of experience under her belt across two seasons, showing she can do damage on the outside and will burn teams with her endurance. Is part of the AFLW academy and Vic Country hub, no doubt largely to do with what she showed in the NAB League last season.

Bianca Lyne: Lyne is known for her vertical leap which has seen her play a lot of ruck through her NAB League career to date, averaging 16.5 hitouts in her six NAB League games last year, but it is not believed that is where she will play at the top level if she makes it that far. Thus, the Dandenong coaching staff are keen to tap into her skillset and competitive edge and trial her in other areas of the ground, including perhaps off halfback. Is another one who has exposed form across two NAB League seasons already.

Meg Robertson: A genuine inside midfielder who was part of the Vic Country hub, Robertson can push forward and hit the scoreboard and will be given the chance to come into her own in the Rays engine room this season. Averaged 12 possessions and three tackles last season.

Sophie Butterworth: A natural footballer that oozes talent, Butterworth has a knack of hitting the scoreboard, kicking nine goals in her six 2022 NAB League games. The growth area that could elevate her to the next level in 2023 will be showing her ability to work up the ground and impact there and pushing back inside 50. Was part of the Vic Country hub for the Rays and will roam their forward half in 2023.