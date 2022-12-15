Casey-South Melbourne well represented in Vic squad

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey South Melbourne is well-represented in both Under-19 Victorian squads to play at the National Championships in South Australia from 14-22 December.

Batter Harrish Kannan will represent Vic Metro, while tweaker Liam O’Connor and right-arm quick Devlin Webb are in the Vic Country squad.

Kannan has produced two half-centuries under immense pressure in the firsts for Will Carr’s men this season, showing an ability to consolidate, build an innings, and use his firepower towards the end of the innings.

The youngster has been a staple of the middle order so far this season, averaging 45.6 from five knocks, with 86 off 136 against Ringwood and 98 off 152 against Melbourne University both being rescue missions when early wickets had fallen.

Kannan’s left-arm chinaman bowling is also worth watching.

“He’s matured so much and has gone from strength to strength as a person and player,” teammate Jackson Fry said.

“He’d play seven days a week if he could.”

Webb has worked his way into the First XI for Casey-South Melbourne off the back of some improvement at the lower levels.

He has three wickets from each of his previous two First XI games, demonstrating his skill-level is up to standard, and he got an important 30 off 39 last weekend against Fitzroy-Doncaster, batting at 10.

O’Connor, meanwhile, has been so far unable to break into the Casey-South Melbourne First XI, given Ruwantha Kellapotha picks himself.

He has however played two Vic Super Slam matches for his club, going at an economy rate of 6.5 in the six overs he’s bowled across both T20s.

The young leggie is quick and controlled through the air with a nasty wrong’un.

He so far has seven wickets from his four second XI matches this season, going at an economy rate of 4.2, highlighted by a spell of 4/37 against Melbourne University.

“He’s a really good kid who works really hard,” Fry said.

“He trains ’til it’s almost dark at 8-9pm while we’re all in having a beer.

“I can see him playing 100 if not more first XI games, he’s got a very bright future.”

Fry has also worked with developing left arm quick Harry Hoekstra.

A product of South Gippsland, he has been honing his craft at Casey-South Melbourne and was named in the 14-player Vic Country Under-17 squad to compete in the National Championships from 16-23 January in Hobart.

Meanwhile, Dandenong bowler Josh Sawrey was named in the Under-19 Vic Country squad and the club is unrepresented in the Under-17 National Championships.