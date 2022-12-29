Local icon brings up 300

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton player-coach Michael Cardamone brought up his 300th game of local footy late in the Doves’ home and away season. Ahead of the milestone, Gazette Journalist Jonty Ralphsmith found out what ‘Cardez’ brought in his first season at the club.

AUGUST, 2022

Like every good leader, Michael Cardamone tried to deflect attention after his 300th game on Saturday.

The player-coach remains dangerous when the ball hits the ground inside 50, with the small forward kicking three goals in his milestone match as Doveton was the better side all day.

The local icon has played for several clubs, including Aquinas in 2019 where he was a crucial piece of the premiership puzzle.

Compared to his elegance inside 50, the first-year Doves’ playing-coach looked far less comfortable being chaired off the ground.

“I feel embarrassed at times talking about it and even being a 37-year-old running through a banner, but it’s about your kids and it’s great to see them run through it,” Cardamone said.

“There’s not many people that do 300 anymore and a few extra people come and watch so it is a good achievement – but there is a bigger prize (in September).”

Cardamone has kicked 45 goals in 2022 and having taken Doveton to 13-2 so far this season, it was announced last week that he would continue on as player-coach in 2023.

When he presented his vision to the club ahead of the season, the decision to hire him was unanimous and there was little hesitation to re-sign him when the club had its mid-season review.

Cardamone is realistic that the end is closer than the start but when making the appointment, the selection panel took his playing capacity out of the equation, and on the coaching front he has certainly delivered.

‘Cardez’ impressed from when he started in pre-season late last year, taking the group on a pre-season fitness and bonding camp to Portsea.

Skipper Matt Stapleton said that was important in crystallising the message ahead of the season, particularly for a number of new recruits.

As well as the strength of the Doves’ senior side in 2022, the Doves’ reserves are sitting second on the ladder at 11-3.

On the weekend, they had a 153-point win and Cardemone believes there are up to six players that could come into the senior side.

That fundamental development of players to create such fierce competition for spots is something he is credited by many as contributing to.

But he’s also willing to be unorthodox.

Throughout the season, Cardamone takes sessions away from the club with boxing, bowling and soccer among the activities the team has taken part in, as club-people rave about his ability to break up the monotony of winter training.

“As a player, all you ask for is someone who cares, and he’s so passionate about the game; he’s always thinking about little things we can do to improve,” Stapleton said.

“Those sessions are really good because they keep us engaged and connected.”

On game day, director of coaching Martin Stillman helps him out.

He has known Cardamone for several years, reiterating the coach is meticulous in his preparation and strong in his communication – elements Stapleton also highlighted.

“Half an hour after leaving a game, my phone starts beeping with ideas about who should come in, who might need to be omitted or how we can adjust training,” Stillman said.

“Every day he will text me or email me about ways we can improve and how we can keep the playing group fresh and beat opposition.

“There’s no doubt every Doves player is across expectations and the game-style we need to be mindful of because he conveys that to the players really clearly.

“Then pre-game, his addresses have a different theme each week, but they are always positive.”