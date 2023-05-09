Four locals take part in representative clash

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Four local players represented the Young Guns at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on Sunday in a nod of their potential to go to the next level.

The squad played Vic Metro and comprises the best 19-year-old talent across the state as selected by AFL recruiters, with an eye on the mid-season rookie draft.

Beaconsfield boy and Frankston VFL player Mitch Szybkowski, Nar Nar Goon and Casey’s Paddy Cross and Dandenong Stingrays Joziah Nannup and Ziggy Toledo-Glasman were all in action.

Each showed signs of their best with Cross and Szybkowski winning plenty of possession in the midfield on a wet day in the Young Guns’ loss.

Cross represented Gippsland last season and found ways to win the footy on Sunday, with Szybkowski showing his ability in-and-under.

“He really understands the role and positioning needed for (the wing role),” Young Guns coach Matt O’Connor said of Cross.

“He had a lot of the footy and made good decisions.”

For Szybkowski, selection in the squad is mild assurance he is still being tracked by those in the industry.

While he was viewed as the unluckiest player to miss selection at last season’s AFL draft, he has so far been unable to cement his spot in the Frankston lineup.

Toledo-Glasman, meanwhile, had a busy day in his usual key forward role, kicking two goals.

While there are strong question marks about whether the 192 centimetre talent is tall enough to play that role at the next level, he showed he was able to take an overhead mark and compete aerially which complemented his athleticism.

“He got some reward for effort (by hitting the scoreboard),” O’Connor said.

“He has good forward craft and makes good decisions with the ball – his work-rate was solid too.”

Nannup is the bolter of the group, having had a limited footy background.

The overager, who played some good footy for Doveton last season, showed glimpses of his pace, pressure and raw talent on a day not conducive to his style of footy.

This Sunday at 11am the Young Guns will take on Vic Country at Ikon Park

As well as those players for Young Guns, there will be several Stingrays and Power players kitting up for Vic Country, for the match will act as a trial game in determining the final squad.

Dandenong assistant Jon Mole and talent lead Toby Jedwab are each assisting the Young Guns.