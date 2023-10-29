Interleague returns for Southern

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) has announced the return of interleague for the 2024 season.

The representative matches will be played on Saturday, May 11 at RSEA Park against Riddell District Football Netball League (RDFNL)…the opponent of the most recent interleague fixture in 2019.

The league will return one week earlier next year due to the timing of Easter, which allows the marquee match to be held as a standalone fixture on the weekend.

The day will encompass an under-19s clash, followed by women’s and then senior men’s, with netball to run concurrently.

SFNL has always had a strong affinity with interleague, with chief Lee Hartman welcoming the return.

“We haven’t played for a number of years because of Covid-19 but that’s locked in now,” Hartman said.

“We’re keen to get that back.

“We’re a big supporter of interleague and it should be good for the league.

“The clubs have always been keen to put the league on show, it’s just been getting the commitment from the players so we’re keen to put our best foot forward.”

Matt Stapleton, coach of Division 2 club Doveton believes it will enhance local footy as a product in the region in 2024.

“It gives players the opportunity to be a part of something which is really good,” Stapleton said.

“They can put themselves up against the best from other leagues.

“There are players across the leagues who are looking to better their football that would benefit from a game.

“It can change people’s futures especially if there’s young people playing in that game, it gives them good exposure.

“It’s all part of being part of a football netball league.

“It’s a good experience over a weekend so it’s really positive for the league.”

Coaches for the teams will be appointed in the new year.

RDFNL is based in outer-western Melbourne, with Diggers Rest the 2023 senior premiers.