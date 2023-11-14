Noble sneak home

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Middle-order steeliness has helped Noble Park to a tight three-wicket win over Ormond in a one-day match in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA).

Ormond opener Zac Sleeman’s 77 set a strong foundation, with the visitors’ lower-order then able to get some quick runs at the back end, but the Monders were unable to bat Noble Park out of it.

Skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge kept it tight, alongside Bhanuka Keppetipola, whose 4/29 was instrumental, the wickets coming at crucial junctures to keep the accelerator from ever reaching full throttle in Ormond’s innings.

In response, Noble Park lost its top three inside nine overs with just 23 runs on the board, before the hosts showed some ticker.

Sahan Perera and Nilochana Perera saw off the opening spell and got it moving at a steady pace from the get-go, to begin to transfer the pressure back onto Ormond.

Nilochana’s dismissal was only mild relief for Ormond, with Keppetipola coming out with intent, his 35 off 32 rocks firing the game back into Noble Park’s favour.

Productive hard-running cameos to lower-order bats Matthew Pearson (18 off 27), Kolitha Weerasekara (31 not out off 34) and Prabath Dalawalla (9 not out) guided Noble Park home with eight balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills went down by 64 runs to Brighton.

The hosts had no-one to turn to as Brighton got off the leash, with the visitors picking the gaps and punishing the loose delivery each over.

In response to Brighton’s 7/249, each of Endeavour Hills’ top four reached at least 25 but none passed 50 which proved fatal to their chances of going at five runs per over.

Noble Park’s win elevates them to sixth spot on the ladder, ahead of a clash with 11th-placed Port Melbourne, while Endeavour Hills remains at the foot of the ladder ahead of a match with the undefeated Elsternwick.