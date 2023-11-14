Webster St crossing to be gone

Webster Street in Dandenong is now added to the list of level crossing removal by 2030 amongst 25 others.

Webster Street will be closed-off to road users at the level-crossing and a new road underpass will be built to connect Princess Highway-Lonsdale Street to Cheltenham and Hammond road.

The concept designs released just yesterday on Monday 13 November shows various angles of the new road.

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2025 and the level crossing will be removed in 2025 and the new road underpass will open by 2028.

Webster Street will be closed to vehicles at the level crossing in late 2025 while construction is underway.

The project will also include a new signalised intersection on Princess Highway-Lonsdale St with the new road, taking the traffic beneath the rail line before connecting with the Cheltenham and Hammond road.

According to the project, this will re-route traffic away from the heart of Dandenong’s CBD in line with Revitalising Central Dandenong Master plan.

Dandenong MP, Gabrielle Williams says the bustling Greater Dandenong community can greatly benefit from this.

“Dandenong has a thriving city centre that is going to benefit greatly from safer and less congested roads thanks to this level crossing removal, along with another eight around Greater Dandenong.”

According to the information on the Big Build website, this project is the best solution for Webster Street determined by technical and engineering assessments.

“With the level crossing closed, fewer vehicles will travel on Webster Street and heavy vehicles will be moved away from residential streets and Dandenong CBD, making it quieter and safer for the people who live there.”

The neighbouring Thomas Street will be changed to a no-through road, accessible only via Foster Street with a new turn around to be built at the end of the road.

The Webster Street level-crossing closure was part of Andrews Government 2022 announcement of an additional 25 crossings to be removed by 2030 carried by the new Allan Government bringing the total to 110.

According to the Big Build website, pedestrians will be able to get from one side of the rail to the other with a location for the pathway yet to be finalised.

Works to relocate a major gas pipeline that services the south-east is also schedule for warmer months when gas demands are lower.

Community consultation and site investigation continues.