Local athletics clubs join forces

Berwick and Cranbourne Little Athletics Centres have announced a strategic partnership during the resurfacing of Casey Fields – the traditional home of Cranbourne athletics.

Both centres individually have more than 400 members, putting both in the top 10 across Victoria in regards to participation numbers, with the partnership set to see up to 920 junior athletes descend on Edwin Flack each Saturday from 27 January.

The full dates for the Edwin Flack Reserve extravaganza are on back-to-back Saturdays – 27 January and 3 February – then Saturday 17 and 24 February.

The decision to combine efforts aims to ensure uninterrupted competition opportunities for all athletes during the Casey Fields resurfacing, ahead of upcoming regional and state competition period.

Athletes from both Berwick and Cranbourne will now benefit from an increased level of competition, contributing to their growth and development in the sport.

The amalgamation of these two athletics centres will not only foster healthy competition but will also play a pivotal role in cultivating stronger friendships among athletes.

The collaboration extends beyond competitions.

Cranbourne will provide Berwick with prominent training times leading up to the Little Athletics Victoria State Championships, which will be hosted at Casey Fields.

This collaborative training initiative aims to familiarise athletes with the upgraded track, providing them with the invaluable opportunity to train where they will compete.

Both centres emphasise the positive impact the partnership will have for the success of athletics in the region.

The decision to join forces has been endorsed and signed off by the committees of both centres, reflecting their shared vision for the future of athletics in the region.

“We wanted to keep all the kids in the local area, so the only way forward was to reach out and work together,” said Berwick Competition Manager Steve Woolfe.

“You don’t want to be forcing parents to get up early on a Saturday morning to drive 45 minutes and find an athletics centre to compete at.

“It brings in a stronger competitive streak to each week, creates a greater atmosphere, and there will be the opportunity for newfound friendships and so forth.”