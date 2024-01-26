Looking Back

100 years ago

10 January 1924

A Solar Halo

Much speculation was indulged in on Thursday as to the cause of a beautiful coloured halo round the sun, the phenomenon lasting from about midday to 1.30pm. It was observed very clearly at Dandenong and many people stopped in the streets to view the unusual sight. The commonwealth meteorologist (Mr Hunt) stated that halos formed when high level cirrus clouds were about. By observations from balloons and from the tops of mountains it has been proved that these clouds consisted of snowflakes, or ice “needles”, and the sun’s rays refracted on them producing a rainbow effect. When the light struck the particles at certain angles a halo appeared, but it was rare for the circumstances of the phenomenon to be so uniform as to produce both effects at once.

50 years ago

16 January 1974

‘Don’t take our homes’

Local residents are up in arms about a Board of Works plan to extend Dandenong’s business zone into residential areas. The affected areas, including the west side of Robinson Street and parts of Foster, Langhorne and McCrae streets, houses some of Dandenong’s oldest and most respected identities. When the plan becomes law, the area will be available for the building of shops and offices. This opens the way for giant development companies to move into the area, buying up private homes. A Robinson Street resident said she and her husband had lived in the street for 38 years and had no intention of selling. “We paid €300 for this property and have recently been offered more than$30,000 by six different developers.”

20 years ago

12 January 2004

Editorial

Now that 2003 is over it’s time to ask what the next 12 months mean for people in Greater Dandenong. Here is what the Mayor Kevin Walsh, acting CEO Carl Wulff, and Politician John Pandazopoulos have to say to ‘What is your No1 priority in 2004?’.

Cr Kevin Walsh

To convince fellow residents that the fact they live in Greater Dandenong is something worthy of celebration. Greater Dandenong is a city with a dynamic future.

Carl Wulff

An initial priority will be the successful commencement of the new performing arts centre and restoration of the 1890 town hall.

John Pandazopoulos MP

To see the redevelopment of stage two of Dandenong Hospital completed, including extra beds and intensive care facilities that will help reduce waiting lists.

5 years ago

14 January 2019

New Councillor makes history

Sophie Tan is the newest Greater Dandenong councillor after being elected on countback as a replacement for Meng Heang Tak. Cr Tan, 35, was proud to be Victoria’s first female Cambodian councillor. “I believe the City of Greater Dandenong is one of the greatest multicultural cities to live in, and my vision is to see this city continue to grow and flourish.” Cr Tan was born in Battambang Cambodia. Since moving to Australia in 1995 with her mother and our siblings, she has grown up in Springvale and Keysborough. A marketing and commerce graduate she works at the Commonwealth Bank.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society