Cobras side raring for 2024

Despite rumours to the contrary, Sandown Cobras All-Abilities football side is still very much alive.

The multi-winning club is seeking male and female players aged 16-plus with a disability for the upcoming 2024 Football Integration Development Association (FIDA) season.

Based at Edinburgh Reserve, coach and administrator Doug West has been in footy across Melbourne for 50 years or so.

He remains the backbone of the team.

Late last year, the team’s parent club Sandown Cobras Football Netball Club went into recess for 2024. It cited a lack of playing numbers and funds.

It led to some wrongly thinking the final whistle had blown for the All-Abilities side, despite recent premiership glories.

“In close to 15 years, we’ve had three grand final runs and won two of them. And we’ve been in finals every year except during Covid lockdowns,” West says.

“That’s not bad for a little club.”

There’s no sign of financial strife, with the club able to subsidise player registrations.

West just needs more help – such as goal umpires, a runner, a trainer, team manager and canteen workers – for Sunday games as well as training twice a week.

He’s a proud advocate for the value of sport for building up young people.

“All-abilities is important not only for Greater Dandenong. Every council should be getting in and doing it.”

Training runs on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5pm-6.30pm at Edinburgh Reserve, Springvale.

Details: Doug West on 0407 837 667