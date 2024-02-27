Noble Park no match for Bayswater

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park has fallen to third on the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association table but remains equal with top-placed Brighton following Saturday’s action.

The Parkers’ 135 was not enough at Bayswater, as opener Brodie Richardson scored an unbeaten century.

After falling to 2/25, courtesy of wickets to Nishantha Weerakkody and Muharjithan Thedchanamoorthy, Bayswater did it relatively comfortably, with the captains shaking hands once Richardson reached three figures.

It was a difficult round, too, for Endeavour Hills, which slumped to 75 and 51 all out, with Croydon losing only three wickets in an outright win.

Endeavour Hills’ last game of the season will be against seventh-placed Balwyn, while Noble Park faces fourth-placed Caulfield.

With Elsternwick having a tricky match-up against Ormond, a victory could see Noble Park return to second spot.