Every local Dandenong Stingray named

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s own Kheely Cornwall has made the Dandenong Stingrays 2024 Under-18 girls squad.

Dandenong announced its squads for this season last week, with Cornwall among 28 players from the local area in the Stingrays’ squad.

Beaconsfield is the most well-represented club from the South East Juniors (SEJ) with eight players across boys and girls squads, followed by Berwick with seven.

Cornwall is a hard-working defender who broke through for seven games last year, averaging eight disposals and three tackles in the backline and playing classy footy in the midfield for the Eagles in between.

Cranbourne coach Terry Gleeson was full of praise for Cornwall’s attitude.

“She’s been outstanding; she set a goal of wanting to play footy at a higher level and she has always had talent and dedication,” Gleeson said.

“Even now she’s at Stingrays training, she still gets down to our training sessions where she can and imparts all the knowledge from Stingrays onto the girls and she inspires the others to lift the bar as well.

“Her ability to know where the ball is going to be, win the contest and bring teammates into the game really stands out.

“She wasn’t selfish and was always trying to hit-up teammates in the forward line rather than running the ball out of the middle which she’s quite capable of.

“You could see the difference before and after Stingrays; her awareness on the ground, her talk, her confidence, so it had a huge impact and there is plenty of scope for her to go even further.”

SEJ STINGRAYS

GIRLS U18

Jess Pacevski – Berwick

Kayla Dalgleish – Officer

Kira Emery – Beaconsfield

Kheely Cornwall – Cranbourne

Molly Reimers – Officer

McKenna O’Reilly – Officer

Indi Sherritt – Beaconsfield

BOYS U18

Riak Andrew – Berwick

Tahj De La Rue – Pakenham

Kayleb Lovett – Beaconsfield

Kane Hurst – Berwick

Jacob Grant – Endeavour Hills

Noah Mraz – Narre North Foxes

Jordan Waters – Beaconsfield

Jack Lawrence – Berwick

Raiden Bergman – Berwick

Lachlan Roe – Berwick

Coren Giliam – Fountain Gate

Jayde Varlet – Beaconsfield

Toby Sinnema – Narre North Foxes

Riley Hilliard – Beaconsfield

Tairon Ah-Mu – Berwick

BOYS U16

Diesel De Santis – Officer

Hunter Beaumont – Pakenham

Louis Salopek – Beaconsfield

Mitch Toner – Narre Warren

Sunny Ashton – Beaconsfield

DANDENONG STINGRAYS FIXTURES

BOYS

Sunday 24 March: Geelong Falcons v Dandenong, Deakin University

Friday 29 March: Dandenong v Gippsland Power, Belvedere Reserve

Sunday 7 April: GWV Rebels v Dandenong, Mars Stadium,

Sunday 5 May: Dandenong v Gold Coast Academy, Belvedere Reserve

Saturday 11 May: Tasmania Devils v Dandenong, UTAS Stadium

Sunday 19 May: Dandenong v Brisbane Lions Academy, Belvedere Reserve

Saturday 1 June: GWV v Dandenong, Mars Stadium

Friday 14 June: Dandenong v Oakleigh, Kinetic Stadium

Saturday 22 June: Dandenong v Bendigo Pioneers, Shepley Oval

Saturday 6 July: Dandenong v Murray Bushrangers, Shepley Oval

TBC: Dandenong v Sandringham Dragons (weekend 20-21 July)

Saturday 27 July: Dandenong v Eastern Ranges, Kinetic Stadium

Saturday 3 August: Murray Bushrangers v Dandenong, Deakin Reserve

Saturday 17 August: Dandenong v Calder, Shepley Oval

Saturday 24 August: Gippsland Power v Dandenong, Morwell Football Ground

GIRLS

Friday 12 April: Dandenong v Oakleigh, Shepley Oval

Saturday 20 April: Dandenong v Geelong Falcons, TBC

Saturday 27 April: Dandenong v Gippsland, Shepley Oval

Sunday 5 May: Dandenong v Gold Coast Academy, Belvedere Reserve

Saturday 11 May: Tasmania Devils v Dandenong, Invermay Park

Sunday 19 May: Dandenong v Brisbane Lions Academy, Belvedere Reserve

Saturday 25 May: Dandenong v Sydney Swans Academy, Belvedere Reserve

Saturday 1 June: GWV Rebels v Dandenong, Mars Stadium

Saturday 22 June: Dandenong v Bendigo Pioneers, Shepley Oval

TBC: Sandringham Dragons v Dandenong (weekend 20-21 July)

Saturday 27 July: Dandenong v Eastern Ranges, Kinetic Stadium

Saturday 3 August: Murray Bushrangers v Dandenong, Deakin Reserve

Sunday 18 August: Geelong Falcons v Dandenong

Saturday 24 August: Gippsland Power v Dandenong