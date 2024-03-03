Every local Dandenong Stingray named

By Jonty Ralphsmith
Cranbourne’s own Kheely Cornwall has made the Dandenong Stingrays 2024 Under-18 girls squad.
Dandenong announced its squads for this season last week, with Cornwall among 28 players from the local area in the Stingrays’ squad.
Beaconsfield is the most well-represented club from the South East Juniors (SEJ) with eight players across boys and girls squads, followed by Berwick with seven.
Cornwall is a hard-working defender who broke through for seven games last year, averaging eight disposals and three tackles in the backline and playing classy footy in the midfield for the Eagles in between.
Cranbourne coach Terry Gleeson was full of praise for Cornwall’s attitude.
“She’s been outstanding; she set a goal of wanting to play footy at a higher level and she has always had talent and dedication,” Gleeson said.
“Even now she’s at Stingrays training, she still gets down to our training sessions where she can and imparts all the knowledge from Stingrays onto the girls and she inspires the others to lift the bar as well.
“Her ability to know where the ball is going to be, win the contest and bring teammates into the game really stands out.
“She wasn’t selfish and was always trying to hit-up teammates in the forward line rather than running the ball out of the middle which she’s quite capable of.
“You could see the difference before and after Stingrays; her awareness on the ground, her talk, her confidence, so it had a huge impact and there is plenty of scope for her to go even further.”
SEJ STINGRAYS
GIRLS U18
Jess Pacevski – Berwick
Kayla Dalgleish – Officer
Kira Emery – Beaconsfield
Kheely Cornwall – Cranbourne
Molly Reimers – Officer
McKenna O’Reilly – Officer
Indi Sherritt – Beaconsfield
BOYS U18
Riak Andrew – Berwick
Tahj De La Rue – Pakenham
Kayleb Lovett – Beaconsfield
Kane Hurst – Berwick
Jacob Grant – Endeavour Hills
Noah Mraz – Narre North Foxes
Jordan Waters – Beaconsfield
Jack Lawrence – Berwick
Raiden Bergman – Berwick
Lachlan Roe – Berwick
Coren Giliam – Fountain Gate
Jayde Varlet – Beaconsfield
Toby Sinnema – Narre North Foxes
Riley Hilliard – Beaconsfield
Tairon Ah-Mu – Berwick
BOYS U16
Diesel De Santis – Officer
Hunter Beaumont – Pakenham
Louis Salopek – Beaconsfield
Mitch Toner – Narre Warren
Sunny Ashton – Beaconsfield
DANDENONG STINGRAYS FIXTURES
BOYS
Sunday 24 March: Geelong Falcons v Dandenong, Deakin University
Friday 29 March: Dandenong v Gippsland Power, Belvedere Reserve
Sunday 7 April: GWV Rebels v Dandenong, Mars Stadium,
Sunday 5 May: Dandenong v Gold Coast Academy, Belvedere Reserve
Saturday 11 May: Tasmania Devils v Dandenong, UTAS Stadium
Sunday 19 May: Dandenong v Brisbane Lions Academy, Belvedere Reserve
Saturday 1 June: GWV v Dandenong, Mars Stadium
Friday 14 June: Dandenong v Oakleigh, Kinetic Stadium
Saturday 22 June: Dandenong v Bendigo Pioneers, Shepley Oval
Saturday 6 July: Dandenong v Murray Bushrangers, Shepley Oval
TBC: Dandenong v Sandringham Dragons (weekend 20-21 July)
Saturday 27 July: Dandenong v Eastern Ranges, Kinetic Stadium
Saturday 3 August: Murray Bushrangers v Dandenong, Deakin Reserve
Saturday 17 August: Dandenong v Calder, Shepley Oval
Saturday 24 August: Gippsland Power v Dandenong, Morwell Football Ground
GIRLS
Friday 12 April: Dandenong v Oakleigh, Shepley Oval
Saturday 20 April: Dandenong v Geelong Falcons, TBC
Saturday 27 April: Dandenong v Gippsland, Shepley Oval
Sunday 5 May: Dandenong v Gold Coast Academy, Belvedere Reserve
Saturday 11 May: Tasmania Devils v Dandenong, Invermay Park
Sunday 19 May: Dandenong v Brisbane Lions Academy, Belvedere Reserve
Saturday 25 May: Dandenong v Sydney Swans Academy, Belvedere Reserve
Saturday 1 June: GWV Rebels v Dandenong, Mars Stadium
Saturday 22 June: Dandenong v Bendigo Pioneers, Shepley Oval
TBC: Sandringham Dragons v Dandenong (weekend 20-21 July)
Saturday 27 July: Dandenong v Eastern Ranges, Kinetic Stadium
Saturday 3 August: Murray Bushrangers v Dandenong, Deakin Reserve
Sunday 18 August: Geelong Falcons v Dandenong
Saturday 24 August: Gippsland Power v Dandenong