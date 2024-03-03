Dees gearing up for VFLW season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey Demons’ VFLW list is shaping up nicely for the 2024 season under newly-appointed coach Matt Brewer.

Former Melbourne AFLW player Sammy Johnson will lead Casey this year and is also set to play an important role as a coach as she sets herself for life after football.

She is one of a handful of former AFLW players the Demons have welcomed in, as they look to build on a 10th-placed finish in the 12-team competition last year.

The Dees have also welcomed in AFLW veterans Sarah D’Arcy (Richmond) and Sophie Casey (Collingwood) and former Collingwood pocket rocket Joanna Lin.

Lin is a hard-runner with 21 games of AFLW experience, who, alongside Casey, will shore up the team’s defensive stocks.

Meg MacDonald, meanwhile, will return to Casey after managing 23 games for the Tigers across her last three seasons.

Other squad additions include Olivia Morris, an Allies U18 representative who joins sister Ella at the club, VFLW newbie Emma Layfield and key-position player Lauren Jatczak, who last year split her time between Northern Knights in the Coates League, and Darebin in the VFLW.

CASEY DEMONS VFLW FIXTURE

Sunday March 24: Casey v Hawthorn, Casey Fields

Saturday March 30: Casey v Western Bulldogs, Casey Fields

Saturday April 6: North Melbourne v Casey, Arden St Oval

Saturday April 13: Casey v Port Melbourne, Casey Fields

Saturday April 20: Sydney v Casey, Tramway Oval, Sydney

Saturday April 27: Southern Saints v Casey, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

Sunday May 5: Casey v Williamstown, Casey Fields

Saturday May 11: Essendon v Casey, Windy Hill

Saturday May 18: Casey v Geelong, Casey Fields

Sunday May 26: Darebin v Casey, Preston City Oval

Saturday June 1: Carlton v Casey, Ikon Park

Sunday June 9: Casey v Collingwood, Casey Fields

Saturday June 15: Footscray Bulldogs v Casey, Whitten Oval

Sunday June 23: Casey v Southern Saints, Casey Fields

CASEY DEMONS VFL FIXTURE

Sunday March 24: Casey v Box Hill, Casey Fields

Saturday March 30: Casey Demons v Footscray Bulldogs, Casey Fields

Saturday April 13: Port Melbourne v Casey, Casey Fields

Wednesday April 24: Richmond v Casey, Swinburne Centre

Sunday May 5: Casey v Williamstown, Casey Fields

Friday May 10: Carlton v Casey, Ikon Park

Saturday May 18: Casey v Brisbane, Casey Fields

Sunday May 26: Casey v Sandringham, Casey Fields

Saturday June 1: Coburg v Casey, Piranha Park

Sunday June 9: Casey v Collingwood, Casey Fields

Sunday June 23: Casey v North Melbourne, Casey Fields

Dates/Times are yet to be announced for the following fixtures: Northern Bullants v Casey, Brisbane v Casey, Casey v Essendon, Frankston v Casey, Casey v GWS Giants, Footscray v Casey, Gold Coast v Casey.