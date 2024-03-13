Experienced head delivers when it matters

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West player of the match and 43-time Sri Lankan representative Malinga Bandara claimed five of the last six wickets of Parkfield’s innings; his experience coming to the fore at the most crucial hour.

While Nuwan Kulasekara broke the 68-run partnership between Travis D’Souza and Riley Payne, and gave the Bulls momentum by again striking the following ball, the Bandits middle-order have a habit of making a nuisance of themselves, able to dig their team out of tricky spots.

The two internationals were brought to the crease to use their experience to turn the match, and Malinga Bandara did just that, picking up 5/31 in his last spell after his first 15 overs, bowled across two spells, cost 38.

Within those early overs was a probing period of six overs which cost just one run, but he otherwise struggled to build dot-ball pressure.

The stumping of patient set batter Payne for 64, made to pay by ‘keeper Matt Collett for briefly overbalancing, initiated a period of seven overs for Bandara which claimed five wickets and changed the course of the match.

His control improved as batters looked to hit him out of the attack, a toxic combination for Parkfield.

Highlighting the confidence the Bulls had in him, Bandara bowled 26 overs, of which all but three were against the wind.

“It was a very good track to bat but I believe once we opened the gate, we could do something and the team trusted me which is why I bowled for such a long period,” Bandara said.

“After I took the first wicket, I could go for it and try and take the next one.”

Brannan explained that the bowlers drove the field-setting which looked to contain boundaries against a naturally positive Parkfield lineup.

“The way he bowled length, and took those wickets where we needed him to into the wind, showed he’s a class act,” Brannan said.

“’Kula’ and ‘Mali’ were all for that plan.

“We wanted it to be slow at certain times.”