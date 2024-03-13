13yo alleged driver arrested after fleeing at 150km/h

Four teens were arrested after allegedly evading police in Springvale South this morning.

Police say they spotted a stolen grey Kia Cerato on Clyde Road in Berwick about 1.40am.

With the assistance of Air Wing, officers followed the vehicle through Boronia as the driver allegedly reached speeds up to 150km/h.

Police deployed stop sticks successfully deflating a tyre on the vehicle before the male driver pulled over along Dingley Bypass.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old alleged driver and his three passengers without incident.

A 13-year-old Hampton Park boy, a 14-year-old Dandenong boy, a 14-year-old Pakenham girl and a 14-year-old Rowville boy are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Any CCTV/dash cam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au