Destiny awaits Shelton and his Swans in Premier Cricket preliminary final

By Marcus Uhe

Casey South Melbourne captain Luke Shelton sees plenty of parallels between his side and their preliminary final opponents, Ringwood, and expects a fierce game of high-stakes cricket this weekend.

A spot in the Victorian Premier Cricket grand final is on the line when the Swans welcome the Rams to Casey Fields, with a return to the biggest day on the calendar for the red and white for the second time in three seasons at their fingertips.

After a stirring underdog win in the qualifying final, the Swans earned the blessing of no cricket this weekend, staying out of the scorching heat, unlike their opponents, with some players taking the opportunity to switch-off and refresh ahead of a massive potential two weeks.

The two sides’ only meeting was in a T20 clash this season, making it tough to scout one-another, but Shelton believes he has a solid understanding on what Ringwood can bring as a unit based on previous years’ contests.

“The experience they’ve got, with (Tom) Rogers, one of, if not the best batter in the competition, he’s a very good player and can take the game away from you very quickly.

“Then you throw in the experience of guys like (David) King, Lachie Bangs is in great form, they’re a real senior, ruthless cricket team with a lot of experience.

“(Matt) Fotia’s been an outstanding bowler in his own right, personality I think he’s been a little bit stiff in the last three of four years not to get the opportunities at a higher level.

“They’re definitely a very tough opposition and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

In opening batter Tom Rogers and spearhead Matthew Fotia, the Rams have their answers to Ashley Chandrasinghe and Nathan Lambden, while veteran David King joined the 10,000 Premier Cricket run club earlier this season and remains a key wicket on their batting card.

It’s a balanced side that will test the Swans in both departments, underpinned by unsung heroes that allow the stars to flourish.

“I think their other guys probably don’t get the credit or the recognition that they deserve in terms of wickets,” Shelton said.

“Fotia would be the first one to second this, he’d be very similar to Nathan; they’re the leaders of the attack, the spearheads, the aggressors, the ones who can take the game by the scruff at any stage but without guys at the other end putting some pressure on and building dot-ball pressure, they probably get to reap the rewards a little bit and that’s what makes them so good at their roles.

“They (Lambden and Fotia) can come in and be aggressive and take the game on because they know they’ve got guys at the other end who are playing really selfless roles.

“They just play their role and it probably gets highlighted behind closed doors, but publicly, not as much as it should.”

Against Prahran, while Lambden finished with five wickets, it was Devin Pollock, (86), Chris Benedek (45) and Shelton (70) that rescued the Swans with the bat, while Jackson Fry bowled 11 maidens in his 25 overs, and the remaining bowlers all kept their economy rates under three, to keep the pressure on while Lambden attacked.

In home conditions with a staunch, loyal supporter base behind them, the Swans will enter the match as favourites.

All-rounder Ruwantha Kellapotha will be touch and go in his recovery from a broken toe, but shapes as the only likely change to the 11 that got the better of Prahran.

Crucially, all they need is a draw, as the higher-ranked progresses under Premier Cricket rules, a handy card to play if need be.

Greatness is at the Swans’ doorstep, but as they have done all year, Shelton and his chargers are approaching the season one week at a time.

“We’ve been pretty bullish in our approach and our end goal all season.

“We believed from day one of preseason that we were good enough to go all the way this year so our expectations have always been high, we’ve always had a high ceiling on what we can achieve.

“For us it’s been about ticking boxes and slowly working our way towards what we believe is a position that we should be in.

“Whoever’s going to be hungrier, want it more and performs, is going to get the result.

“We’re looking forward to another step in our road and hopefully we can take the right one.“