Sanctions determined for fiery NPL fixture

By Marcus Uhe

National Premier League (NPL) Victoria club Dandenong Thunder has been put on notice by Football Victoria (FV) after breaching the conditions of the 2024 NPL Victoria Men’s License in last month’s controversial clash against the Oakleigh Cannons.

The round five fixture was abandoned in the second half due to crowd violence with the Cannons leading 2-0 at the time.

The two clubs were determined to have “brought the game into disrepute” through the actions of supporters and failed to provide a “safe football environment”, according to FV.

Both Thunder and the Cannons’ Senior Men’s and U23 sides will have a suspended three-point deduction hanging over their heads until the end of the 2025 season, to be enacted should the club(s) be found guilty of any spectator or Grievance Disciplinary and Tribunal (GDT) related offenses in the 2024 or 2025 football seasons, as determined by FV.

In addition, both received a $7500 fine and are required to have an increased security presence at home games, and two away ground marshals, while any Home and Away or Cup matches between the two clubs for the remainder of the 2024 season will be played behind closed doors.

Police responded to reports of fighting at the game but did not make any arrests on the night.

One Oakleigh player was suspended for two matches for their involvement in the incident, which has been served.

FV’s investigation found four individuals that were deemed “central” to the incident, with sanctions on those individuals yet to be determined at time of publication.

FV Chief Executive Chris Pehlivanis said the sanctions reflected the seriousness of the incident, and that passion for the sport is “never an excuse” for anti-social behaviour.

“The strength of our game is its diversity and passion, which we all love to see on display across our state each weekend,” Pehlivanis said.

“These acts tarnish our game’s reputation and limit our potential.

“There is no place in our game for threatening, aggressive or violent behaviour, whether that be directed by or toward players, spectators, coaches or match officials.”

FV said it will continue to work with both clubs until the end of the 2025 season to ensure they can provide a “safe, inclusive and respectful game day atmosphere” at senior Men’s NPL fixtures, and is conducting an “extensive review” of minimum security standards across all Men’s and Women’s leagues.

The match was replayed with no spectators in attendance on Monday 1 April, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Dandenong Thunder confirmed it has accepted the sanctions but chose not to comment on the matter.