Balanced Beacy goes bang

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has set up a mouth-watering visit to South Belgrave on Saturday night for the ‘Rik Crook Cup’ after the Eagles demolished Mooroolbark by 111-points at Holm Park Reserve.

The Eagles moved to three-zip – alongside Montrose and Park Orchards – on the Eastern Division One ladder after getting the balance of offensive fire-power and defensive grunt just about right.

Beaconsfield weathered an early challenge from Mooroolbark before kicking the last 15 goals of the contest on its way to an 18.15(123) to 2.0(12) success.

The Eagles were clearly the quicker team in the first quarter but coughed the ball up regularly with poor foot skills, falling into a well-set-up Mooroolbark trap.

The visitors took the lead when ruckman Ryley Monkhorst converted a free-kick after a well-laid tackle on his Beaconsfield counterpart Ryan Williamson.

But Beaconsfield then displayed its superior fire-power through the midfield, with Sam Merrick snaring the resultant centre-clearance and finding Charlie Muley on the lead.

Muley went back, slotted from 45, and the Eagles were away.

Beaconsfield welcomed back its best-and-fairest winner from last year, Brandon White, for his first game this season and the classy half back set up the Eagles second.

A White intercept ended in the hands of Jafar Ocaa, who set up Hayden Brough for the first of his five goals for the afternoon.

The Eagles led by just eight points at quarter time, but clicked the ‘after-burners’ into gear in the second.

Merrick’s run-and-carry proved too much for the Mustangs to handle, while a defence led by White and Jake Bowd would soon prove impenetrable.

Josh Mounter was sensational for the Eagles on a wing, while a chase-down tackle from Ethan Harris showed the Eagles were prepared to do the hard things that make such a difference in football.

Josh Amiet kicked Mooroolbark’s second goal at the 11-minute mark of the second quarter…the last time they would score for the match!

Ocaa kicked three in the second term, and Brough and Myles Currie one each, as the Eagles took a 36-point lead to half-time.

The home side then piled on 4.7 to no score in the third, before cashing in with a 7.2 to no score finishing burst.

Merrick’s ability to gain metres ‘quickly’ was the highlight feature of the match, while the trio of Brough (five goals), Muley (four) and Ocaa (three) gave the Mustangs plenty of headaches.

Muley’s inclusion at centre-half-forward has taken the pressure off Brough and allowed him to play a role; more suited to his size and shape.

He was too quick and lively for the Mustangs’ defenders on the weekend, playing as the third forward.

The Eagles face a huge challenge this week, heading to South Belgrave for a bumper clash; playing for a trophy named after a legend of both football clubs.

The first bounce takes place at 7pm; Saturday night at South Belgrave.

BEACONSFIELD 2.2 7.6 11.13 18.15(123)

MOOROOLBARK 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0(12)

Beaconsfield Goals: Hayden Brough 5, Charlie Muley 4, Jafar Ocaa 3, Mackay Bateson 2, Myles Currie 2, Lachlan Modica, Joshua Mounter. Best: Joshua Mounter, Sam Merrick, Charlie Muley, Ethan Harris, Hayden Brough, Jafar Ocaa.

Mooroolbark Goals: Josh Amiet, Ryley Monkhorst. Best: Jye Peacock, Jett Hartman, Austin Smith, Kane Noonan, Ryley Monkhorst, Ben Bourke.

Other Results Round 3: Bayswater 15.13(103) def Wantirna South 7.7(49), Doncaster 8.5(53) def by South Belgrave 9.15(69), Montrose 15.11(101) def Mitcham 7.10(52), North Ringwood 12.6(78) def by Park Orchards 13.6(84).

Ladder: Montrose, Beaconsfield, Park Orchards 12, South Belgrave, Bayswater 8, North Ringwood, Mitcham 4, Wantirna South, Doncaster, Mooroolbark 0.

Fixture R4: South Belgrave (4) v Beaconsfield (2), Mitcham (7) v Bayswater (5), Mooroolbark (10) v North Ringwood (6), Park Orchards (3) v Montrose (1), Wantirna South (8) v Doncaster (9).