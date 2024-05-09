Cup teams get their kicks

More than 200 primary school students from across the South East vied for the Paul Wade Cup at St John’s Regional College in Dandenong.

Sides from eight Catholic schools took to the outdoor and indoor fields at the Soccer Gala Day on 6 May.

The competing primary schools were St Mary’s Dandenong, St Paul Apostle North and South in Endeavour Hills, St Francis De Sales in Lynbrook, Holy Family Doveton, St Gerard’s in Dandenong North and St Kevin’s in Hampton Park.

The gala soccer day was named after former Socceroos captain Paul Wade, who is also an ex-student at St John’s college.

In the grand final, St Paul Apostle South won 3-0 against St Anthony’s, and was presented with the coveted trophy by St John’s principal Tim Hogan.