First half sets up Doveton win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A tale of two halves and statement win from Doveton in Division 2 of the Southern Football Netball League.

The Doves setup their 10.11 71 to 8.4 52 victory over East Malvern with a six-goal-to-two first half at DW Lucas Oval.

The visitors were on from the first bounce, the pressure applied in their forward half in the first 10 minutes setting the tone for the hungry outfit.

Lochie Conboy kicked the first goal of the game, the beneficiary of a Deakyn Smith centre clearance which gave the Doves the early territory.

Smith was classy throughout the game, the former AFL-listed player included in Doveton’s lineup due to his North VFL side having a bye.

While East Malvern got opportunities throughout the first half, Doveton’s ability to get it deep quickly to even numbers ahead of the footy made them more damaging in front of the big sticks.

Trailing by 10 points at quarter time, East Malvern kicked the first goal of the second quarter, before Doveton fired back.

In an exciting burst late in the second quarter, the Doves kicked three to create a healthy buffer between the sides.

Lively small Cam Williamson snapped over his shoulder, before winning a holding the ball free kick minutes later and converting the set shot.

Matt Clarke won the next centre clearance and kicked it to the advantage of Matt Parker who took a contested mark and kicked truly as rain started falling on the eve of halftime.

Will Smith and Hayden Spierings were among the catalysts of Doveton’s early heat and territory.

“We made a couple of slight tweaks in terms of personnel and put players up there who have been playing in the midfield to try and hold the ball in,” said coach Matt Stapleton.

“It’s nice to give them a task and see them respond.”

At the other end of the ground, hard nut Jake Ingaliso shutdown East Malvern skipper Isaac Morrisby.

The forward averaged 4.66 goals per game going into Saturday, scoring multiples in every game but was kept without a major.

“Jake did a fantastic job,” Stapleton said.

“I couldn’t’ speak more highly of Jake – his first half of the year has been top class.

“Anything I ask of him, he’ll get the job done.

“He can play on talls, smalls, it doesn’t matter, you know what you’ll get.”

Having missed the clash with Endeavour Hills, Dylan Chapman’s return in the ruck was important against a formidable midfield, while veteran Matthew Jameson also contributed well.

“They have showed throughout the early part of the season that their contest work was going to be a real focal point,” Stapleton said.

“I thought it was a good battle in the midfield – I was really happy with the way our guys went about it and having ‘Chappy’ back was really positive.”

It concludes a run of four away games for Doveton, ahead of the bye, with home games against fifth-placed Caulfield and local foes Hampton Park to come.

The Doves currently occupy second spot on the table, equal on points with fourth-placed Hampton Park, three clear of sixth-placed Endeavour Hills and two games behind Murrumbeena.