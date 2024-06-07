Bell bows out at Maroons

By Marcus Uhe

North Dandenong Cricket Club is joining the hunt for a new senior coach following the resignation of David Bell.

Bell resigned following the 2023/24 campaign after two seasons at the helm during his most recent stint, having previously served as a captain-coach.

He is a decorated figure at the Maroons, having played his junior cricket there beginning in 1977 before going on to win Turf 1 premierships in 1984/85 and 1997/98.

The first was the club’s first ever at Turf 1 level, and the second he steered to glory as captain-coach.

In his first season back at the helm, he guided North Dandenong back to the finals in Turf 1 for the first time since the 2008/09 season, but a disappointing 2023/24 campaign saw them miss finals qualifications.

In the T20 competitions, he took the Maroons to the semi finals in both years, where they just fell short of qualifying for the grand final, losing to the eventual champions on both occasions.

North Dandenong’s president Jason Shaw described Bell as a ‘revered’ figure at the club.

“His legacy in our club is greater than anyone else’s,” Shaw said.

“His cricket nous on-field and even watching now is right up there with the best of them.

“His understanding of the game tactically, how it’s unfolding and what you need to do, I’d argue is as good as anyone else that I’ve seen in my time.

“He would think outside the box with his tactics and he’d be one of the best with that type of stuff.

“His standing in the cricket community, in playing and coaching, is right up there with anyone in this competition.

“He’s left a legacy as big as one, cricketing-wise, I would say at any club.”

A replacement is yet to be made, with the Maroons currently advertising for the position online.

Wookey medal runner up Jawid Khan has departed the club to play Premier Cricket for Dandenong.

The Maroons are one of three Turf 1 clubs looking for a new coach, joining Narre South and Beaconsfield.

Hallam Kalora Park reappointed Matthew Cox, but in a non-playing capacity.