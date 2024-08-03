Cranbourne set for big test

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s season goes on the line in Division 1 of the Southern Football Netball League on Saturday against East Brighton.

The Eagles currently sit sixth on the table – four points behind East Brighton – with a win set to put them in prime position to qualify for finals.

A loss would just about put paid to the Eagles’ finals aspirations – they would need to make up a two game gap in just three rounds of footy.

Both teams will enter the game fresh following the league-wide bye last weekend, and smarting for victory after neither was able to capitalise in a draw earlier in the season where both teams had their chance.

Cranbourne’s form line has been tough to get a read on – big losses agaist St Paul’s McKinnon and Dingley have been intertwined with a strong battle against Cheltenham and expected wins.

Zak Roscoe has been playing strong footy, while some youngsters are starting to look more comfortable as they establish themselves at the level.

East Brighton was similarly humbled by Dingley, in between a gallant showing against Springvale District and battle-hardening win against Port Melbourne.

In Division 2, Doveton is set to face off with a St Kilda City side containing former AFL-listed key Fischer McAsey.

The Saints have proven they have a potent offence but have had an inconsistent year.

Endeavour Hills will be keen to bounce back from a Doveton humbling, and recent form which includes multiple wins over top five opponents, suggest it should make light work of the struggling Skye.

Hampton Park won’t be taking Highett lightly despite ladder positioning, with the visitors set to be bolstered by the inclusion of VFL-listed Tom McCarthy and having pushed several teams this year.

Nathan Langley will be hoping to continue his strong form as the Redbacks jostle for third position with East Malvern.