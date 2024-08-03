Looking Back

100 years ago

7 August 1924

Heart of Dandenong Estate

A commencement of the great railway work, which will do so much for Dandenong and the District, is about to be made. Delay has latterly been occasioned, we understand, by way of the council rightly insisting upon the whole of the roadway opening onto Hammond Road being metalled and a level crossing provided. The new road is to be called Cheltenham Road. The occasion of the “turning of the first sod” should be an important one in the advancement of the district, as by the extensive works to be provided (upon which the estimated expenditure is 70,000 pounds) provision for a much-increased traffic is to be made, which will add a great deal to the popularity of Dandenong. Much interest is being shown in the matter, and no doubt a good assemblage of the public will put in an appearance on the 20th inst., when all are cordially welcome.

50 years ago

6 August 1974

Our Day Nursery set to go!

Plans for Dandenong’s day nursery are ready and the project is set to go. The member for Holt, Mr Max Oldmeadow announced this yesterday. He added “The Australian and Victorian governments have approved the project. The day centre will be built on land between Brunet Avenue and McLean Cres North Dandenong. Mr Oldmeadow said the plans were based on a “bold and imaginative concept of day child care facilities”. “The building is designed so it will stimulate movement from the conformist day nursery concepts of the past, into what has been learned about child-care for the future. The children, who will be from infancy to five years, will have a wide, all-weather veranda. They will not be confined to any given space all day.”

20 years ago

9 August 2004

Living the dream.

Australia’s Olympic hopeful have arrived in Athens for the games of the XXV111th Olympiad, starting this Friday. Among those going for gold are former Dandenong Rangers WNBL basketballer and Noble Park resident Penny Taylor; shooter Paul Rahman of Keysborough; basketballer Andrew Bogut of Endeavour Hills; shooter Lalita Yauhleuskaya of Berwick, and track and field competitor Hayley McGregor, Also from Berwick. Rahman, 19, will make his Olympic debut in the men’s skeet event. He is following in the footsteps of father Goran who finished 6th in the same event at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

5 years ago

6 August 2019

Slug of sabotage?

A defiant Ian Cook vowed to fight up to 96 charges levelled by Greater Dandenong Council at him and his company I Cook Foods. He says his $26 million Dandenong South company has been wrongfully ruined since it was blamed for the listeria related death of an elderly hospital patient and shut down by authorities for 36 days in February and March. “The inconsistencies, the lies and fabrication have been quite phenomenal,” he said. Outside the court, Mr Cook claimed that a council inspector planted a slug in the factory. It comes on top of recent claims by a whistle blower and former Greater Dandenong health inspector that she was persuaded to fabricate evidence against I Cook Foods. Mr Cook says he will seek damages for the destruction of his company and reputation. “They’ve destroyed us. They set us up.” The case was adjourned for a contest mention on 3 October.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society