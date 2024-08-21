Stage set for City

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong City will return to the scene of one of its best wins in season 2024 in the first week of the National Premier League (NPL) Victoria finals when it faces Oakleigh Cannons at Jack Edwards Reserve in an elimination final.

City downed the perennial contenders 2-0 on King’s Birthday Monday in Oakleigh in round 17, the third match of a three-game winning streak at the time.

In doing so, City became just the second side this season to take maximum points off the Cannons, and snapped their opponents’ seven game winning streak in the process.

Goals to George Lambadaridis and Tim Atherinos in the first half shocked onlookers and sent a reminder to the remainder of the competition that City meant business in 2024.

When the two sides clashed in round four, City held the Cannons to a 1-1 draw.

City enters the contest with inconsistent form, having not strung back-to-back wins together since round 20-21.

By contrast, Oakleigh enters the contest on the back of a three-game winning streak, including a vital 3-1 win over Hume City in round 26 that secured third place, and the right to host a home final as a result.

City will be underdogs, but have thrived on that tag all season, and will embrace the challenge fully on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off for the contest is scheduled for 2.15pm.