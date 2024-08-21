Student cultures on stage

The spectacular annual showcase of South East students’ cultures is back again at Bunjil Place.

The 4C’s Showcase: Cultivating Creative Cultures with Communities returns with an array of vibrant cultural performances from 7-12 students from more than 15 schools and student groups.

This year, it has expanded to three nights, plus a live stream on Bunjil Place’s outdoor screen.

Casey resident Laitini Matautia founded the initiative 17 years ago.

One of the aims is first and second-generation migrant students to express and re-connect to their cultural identities, as well as to learn more about their peers.

The opening night on Monday 26 August features Lyndhurst Secondary College, St Francis Catholic College, Let Teine Dance Group, Lyndale Secondary College,

Carrum Downs Secondary College and Cranbourne Secondary College.

On 2 September, Fountain Gate Secondary College, Craigieburn Secondary College, Roxborough Park Secondary College, Home Education in the West, Kapa Haka group, Hampton Park Secondary College and St Peter’s College will perform.

The final concert on 9 September will feature Cranbourne East Secondary College, The Grange P-12 College, Unschooling in the SE, Narre Warren South P-12 College, Gleneagles Secondary College and Hallam Secondary College.

The 4C’s Showcase is at Bunjil Place on Monday 26 August, 2 September and 9 September, 6pm-9pm. Bookings: bunjilplace.com.au/events/4cs-showcase

The series is supported by VicHealth.