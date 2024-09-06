Thunder coach recommits

By Marcus Uhe

National Premier League (NPL) outfit Dandenong Thunder has locked away the services of manager Adam Piddick for another season.

Piddick took over as manager just weeks before the 2024 season kicked off, following the sudden resignation of returning coach Sam Elmazi from his position.

Under Piddick, Thunder finished the season in 10th position, ensuring they will compete at the highest possible level for NPL clubs in Victoria again in 2025.

Piddick led the team to a record of eight wins, four draws and 14 losses from its 26 games in 2024 in what was an inconsistent and frustrating season for the Thunder.

Experienced holding midfielder Gavin de Neise tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) early in the season and the team battled to find continuity and cohesion under Piddick’s gamestyle, given the incredibly tight window between his appointment and the season beginning.

Thunder finished the season with the fourth-worst goal differential in the competition, with a leaky defence that only managed three clean sheets throughout the season.

Only once did Thunder manage to string together consecutive wins, but the streak came to an abrupt halt at two.

Wade Dekker finished as the club’s leading goal scorer with seven goals, the fourth-lowest total for a club’s leading scorer in the division.

Among the highlights for Thunder in 2024 included a pair of Derby wins over Dandenong City, and Pierce Clark’s extraordinary equaliser deep into stoppage time against Green Gully at home in round 20.