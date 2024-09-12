Hitting the field for palliative care

By Ethan Benedicto

Football legends are set to take on the field this coming Saturday, as veterans from the A-League and the Victorian Premiere League battle it out in a fundraiser for children in palliative care.

Scheduled to take place on 14 September at Frank Holohan Reserve in Endeavour Hills, two teams, one consisting of A-League all-stars and the other of Victorian Premier League vets will play in support of Very Special Kids, a not-for-profit organisation specialising in holistic palliative care for children and young people.

Steven Topalovic, recently retired Dandenong SC player and curator said that the VPL Legends match, which began in 2023, was, on one hand, a good way for him to stay in touch with the game, but more importantly, was a medium that allowed him and others to support a greater cause.

“I wanted to do something for the kids, I wanted to make sure that the money goes to a direct facility and to have someone be in direct contact with them,” Topalovic said.

“Like all the boys that I used to play soccer with, we’ve all got kids and stuff, so it’s something that we resonate with.

“[And] sports is just a good way to get people together; when I started organising it I realised how many contacts I still had from the game, the players and coaches.

“As soon as you make a phone call and explain to people what you’re doing, what you’re doing the game for, everyone’s basically on board,” he said.

Realising his close ties with the sport, its players and their love for the game, Topaovic saw it as an opportunity to bring attention to a cause he felt strongly for.

Garnering attention through the ties made with businesses, friends and family was instrumental, with Topalovic adding that soccer as a sport is a “big engine that can drive a lot of things”.

“Getting the guys to play for something that is as important as that, it’s easy man.

“Obviously, having a Legends game without having and organisation to run and to raise money, it’s not going to generate the same sort of interest from the general public.

“So this [the Legends game] was the way to branch out into that,” he said.

Very Special Kids CEO, Michael Wasley said that the cause is a great one, considering that the topic of palliative care is a difficult one to speak of, more so convey to the general public.

“People often find it difficult to talk about dying, particularly when it comes to children; but holistic paediatric palliative care is more about living, and living well, than it is dying,” Wasley said.

“Events like the VPL Legends match don’t just provide vital funds; they also help us change the way society understands childhood life-limiting illnesses.

“Together we can make the world a better, more supportive and knowledgeable place for these children and their families.”

As a predominantly self-funded charity, VSK would not be able to provide its services, which are a range of comprehensive, tailored support programs for seriously ill children, were it not for the help of the wider community.

To Wasley, VSK wants to “ensure every Victorian child and family who needs us can access us”.

“This could be through counselling and emotional support, sibling support, community networking activities, bereavement support, family and holiday accommodation and/or respite, end-of-life care and after-death care.

“As a small charity, the public’s awareness of Very Special Kids isn’t universal, annually community events like the VPL Legends match can help us reach these families, plan ahead and support seriously ill children for years to come.”

Looking at this Saturday’s line-up, alongside Topalovic, VPL figureheads like Ivan Franjic, Carl Valeri, Nick Ward and Ersam Gulum will be some of the big names lacing up in support of the cause.

For Topalovic, he’s more than keen for the game to begin, saying “I’m definitely excited”.

“Let’s get the game happening and let’s get the people coming in, I’m excited to see everyone.”

The match is set to commence at 3pm on Saturday, and for more information on the match, visit footballvictoria.com.au/news/he-inaugural-victorian-premier-league-vpl-legends-match

For additional information on Very Special Kids and their palliative care services, and for ways to donate, visit vsk.org.au