O’Brien’s Eagles tenure concludes

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s semi final loss to St Paul’s McKinnon in Division 1 of the Southern Football Netball League on Sunday brought an end to Steve O’Brien’s time at the helm of the Eagles.

O’Brien was appointed as coach ahead of the 2018 season, bringing with him five years of VFL experience as well as a local resume which included experience at Rowville, Devon Meadows, St Kilda City and Highett.

The highlight of his seven years was the 2022 premiership, the club overcoming significant adversity to win the flag.

“It was amazing there was a lot going on at the footy club throughout the year, a lot good, some not so good,” O’Brien recalled.

“We were challenged with injuries but we devised a plan about eight weeks prior to finals and we never deviated from the plan so it became reality on grand final day so we can all look back with immense pride about that.”

The Eagles entered a new league in 2022, after being premiership favourites the previous year before the pandemic truncated the season.

O’Brien and his team built the perfect list demographic and played a brand that wins finals consistently to make a statement in the club’s first season in the Southern Football Netball League.

“They’re a great bunch of boys that personify that talent takes you so far but you need some other ingredients to be really successful year after year and these boys just ooze character and resilience,” the coach said.

“They say a playing group is a reflection of their coach and if that group is a reflection of me, then I walk away pretty proud.”

Vice-president Chris Keenan notes two key things that will define O’Brien’s legacy.

“For me, it was his professionalism and determination that stood out,” Keenan said.

“The professionalism he shows is completely second to none.

“He is very strong and determined in what he wants and he won’t let anything get in the way of that which is something I learned from him.

“The proof was there in 2022 and 2023 – there were hiccups but he sets a goal and achieves it.

“From a leadership point of view, he doesn’t want to give in and clubs know Cranbourne won’t die and I think we got that a lot from him.

“We find a way to go again and that comes back to what Steve has put into the group over the years.”

O’Brien will remain involved at Cranbourne, easing the transition to new senior coach Angelo Soldatos.