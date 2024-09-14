Stingrays set to shine

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong’s boys and girls will both face off in preliminary finals against Oakleigh on the weekend, different narratives underpinning each season.

The boys have uncovered ruck Jordan Doherty, defender Riak Andrew, forward Sam Toner, interceptor Charlie Orchard and St Kilda father-son prospect Elwood Peckett as draft prospects.

Co-captains Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes have also continued pressing their case for selection at the pointy end of the 2024 AFL Draft.

Jemma Reynolds and Kayla Dalgleish have led the charge for the girls, while Elli Symonds has added some grunt late in the season, with that trio well led by Zoe Besanko

Utility Makahela Bluhm has also generated momentum, while bottom-agers Nikhita Harris, Evelyn Connolly, Nalu Brothwell, Mizuki Brothwell and Matilda Argus have all had impressive games.

Both teams will enter their final as underdogs against the Chargers, with the below players set to play a key role.

Harvey Langford: Gets things started in the midfield for the Rays, with his power and class match-winning.

Cooper Hynes: Proved on the weekend he doesn’t need much of it to impact thanks to his smarts and Langford will need support against a stacked midfield.

Riak Andrew: The Berwick junior appears to have found some late season form, and is one of several that will have a tough task down back if the Oakleigh midfield gets on top.

Tairon Ah-Mu: The bottom-aged key forward gives Dandenong a clear target inside 50.

Jordan Doherty: Will be going up against highly rated 2025 prospect Louis Emmett, but Doherty moves as well as any key-position prospect in general play and is in excellent form.

Kayla Dalgleish: Smart midfielder-forward who has been uber-consistent in 2024.

Evelyn Connolly: Has quietly put together a strong season as a goalsneak and Dandenong would love her to fire, having challenged Oakleigh at times across the last 12 months without putting it on the scoreboard.

Jemma Reynolds: A midfielder who will look to use her speed and athleticism to advance it forward.

Nikhita Harris: Runs all day to provide a contest and her defensive work is as good as anyone in the league.

Elli Symonds: Plays with a hard edge and her strength and power will be crucial against a balanced Oakleigh lineup.

Locals who could feature:

Kane Hurst (Berwick defender), Toby Sinnema (Devon Meadows winger), Riley Hilliard (Beaconsfield defender), Jay-De Varlet (Beaconsfield forward), Tahj De La Rue (Pakenham utility), Tairon Ah-Mu (Berwick forward), Riak Andrew (Berwick defender), Mitch Toner (Narre Warren forward), Kayla Dalgleish (Officer), Indi Sherritt (Beaconsfield), Kheely Cornwall (Cranbourne)