Are the Bandits bound for glory?

By Marcus Uhe

PARKFIELD

LAST SEASON: runner up

COMING: Sahan Jayawardana (Narre Warren), Chawali Mosti

GOING: –

STAYING: Travis D’Souza, Steve Cannon, Jonty Hall, Dishan Malalasekera, Nathaniel Cramer, Riley Payne, Jeffery Nicholas, Sanjay Kahawatte

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Sahan Jayawardana, Jeffery Nicholas, Dishan Malalasekera

There’s nothing quite like the pain of losing a grand final.

You’re ever so close to the ultimate success, but ultimately you’ll be remembered like every other team that doesn’t salute on the day, no matter how strong the rest of your year was.

Parkfield knows this all too well, having been unable to conquer Dandenong West in last season’s decider after a very strong home-and-away season.

They finished just three points from top spot and upset HSD in the semi final round, but blew an excellent platform in the first innings of the grand final to finish the year trophyless.

Captain, Steve Cannon, recently admitted that the pain from last summer is fuelling the Bandits this campaign, and the desire to make amends may be the factor that pushes them over the line in 2024/25.

That, and the inclusion of Sahan Jayawardana from Narre Warren, may be enough to push them over the top, and capture the elusive Turf 2 crown.

The left-arm bowler and aggressive batter who made the Turf 2 Team of the Year last summer hit 357 runs, more than any Parkfield player, and will slot nicely into Parkfield’s middle order to support Travis D’Souza and Hansika Kodikara.

With each member of the grand final side from last summer returning in an attempt to make amends, Cannon is hoping they can harness last summer’s momentum and reach the final day of the season once again.

Last season the drive came from within, a noticeable shift from the previous season.

This season there’ll be no searching for impetus.

“Other clubs are getting players in and topping up, and there are other very good teams in the competition as well,” Cannon said.

“We’re certainly not going in saying ‘this year is ours because Dandenong West aren’t there’. “Even last year, things fell our way a little bit; Cranbourne absolutely pumped us early on in the year and there were games that we won, even games that we lost, the back of a few ‘out of the blue’ performances.

“It’s not like we’re invincible at all.“