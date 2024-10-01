Bulls keen to buck the trend

By Marcus Uhe

DANDENONG WEST

LAST SEASON: Premiers of Turf 2

COMING: Don Pulukkuttiarachchi

GOING: –

STAYING: Nathan Power, Matthew Collett, Shaun Weir, Bradley Sheean, Venuk Hemachandra, Anthony Brannan, Nuwan Kulasekara, Adam Reid, Riley Siwes, Bailey Howarth, Malinga Bandara

Players to watch: Nuwan Kulasekara, Venuk Hemachandra, Riley Siwes

Dandenong West has absolutely no intention of being one-season wonders in the world of Turf 1 cricket.

Having gone back-to-back in the previous two seasons in a stunning ascension up the DDCA grades, the Bulls are ready to grab the competition by the horns and continue to the charge to even more success.

With former internationals in Nuwan Kulasekara and Malinga Bandara in the bowling attack, they shape as one of the best-equipped sides to hold their own in Turf 1 in recent years.

The pair can hold their own against any bowling combination in the competition and will have even the strongest of batting line-ups on edge, from Berwick, to Springvale South and Buckley Ridges.

Every member from last summer’s Turf 2 premiership team has returned for a shot at turf 1 cricket, and Don Pulukkuttiarachchi will strengthen the top order.

A side with a veteran core helping to propel them to success in recent years, the likes of Shaun Weir and captain-coach Anthony Brannan will be critical in ensuring the Bulls aren’t overawed at the next level.

Legspinner Riley Siwes, brings Turf 1 experience despite being a younger member of the squad, and will take captain-coaching roles early in the piece with Brannan unavailable.

Reaching Turf 1 was always the long term plan for the Bulls, eager to avoid being stuck in the lower grades for as long as possible.

Part one of the mission is complete in resounding fashion – now it’s time to validate their success by remaining in Turf 1 long term.

“It presents a new challenge for us,” Brannan said.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s going to be hard work and we’re going to have to be at our best to beat sides, but we can’t wait to play Buckley (Ridges) early on.

“We get Buckley (Ridges), Springvale South and Berwick in the first three but I’m really looking forward to it.

“We want to take those sides on.

“We’re going to go into every game thinking we can win and we’re going to play a brand of cricket that hopefully stacks up.”