Dart league reaching thrilling conclusion

The Mountain Dart League season is reaching the pointy end.

One round remains in the home-and-away competition before finals begin on Friday 8 November, with the grand finals on Friday 22 November.

The bottom-placed team in Divisions One and Two will be relegated, while the winners of Division Two and Three will be promoted.

DIVISION ONE

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST PTS

High 5’s 12 11 1 44

Bad Boys 11 8 3 32

Noble Park1 11 7 4 28

V.I.P 11 6 5 24

Bulls Eyes 11 4 7 16

Rebels 11 2 9 8

Vales2 11 1 10 4

DIVISION TWO

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST PTS

Redbacks1 11 11 0 44

Specturm 11 8 3 32

Bandits 10 6 4 24

Stingrays 11 4 7 16

Outcasts 10 4 6 16

Ruff Riders 12 4 8 12

Redbacks2 11 3 8 12

DIVISION THREE

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST PTS

Sick 6’s 13 10 3 40

The Night Trawlers 13 10 3 40

Madarras 13 8 5 32

The Goodies 13 6 7 24

Stingers 13 3 10 12

Vales3 13 2 12 8