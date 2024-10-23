“Par” start to Bulls’ season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cardinia fast bowler Jack Burchill suffered a minor ankle injury on Saturday which kept him to just 2.4 overs.

What initially appeared as a potentially serious ligament injury has been confirmed to be just a sprain, with the opening bowler a chance to take on Upper Beaconsfield this week.

It’s positive news for both Burchill and Cardinia, with the Beaconsfield recruit set to play a key role this season.

He has crossed to the Bulls seeking greater opportunity, and has been given the responsibility of opening the bowling in each of Cardinia’s three matches so far.

“He wants that challenge of ‘ones’ cricket and to lead an attack,” captain-coach Mark Cooper said.

“He probably started a little slow in the first game and the (practice matches) but I think he’s found a bit of rhythm now and the two-day cricket will be the better test to see where he’s at in that space.”

He has been opening alongside express teenaged bowler Trishane De Silva, who has shown raw potential.

Cooper called the beginning to Cardinia’s season “par” with his side on track for a big victory against Devon Meadows before it was washed out, defeating Clyde by 45 runs and scraping past Merinda Park by 35 runs.

All members of the top six have spent reasonable time at the middle in at least one of their innings, with four members of the top order passing 50.

There is a new look to the Cardinia top order, with none of Cooper, Yohan Arumadura or John Nooy all set for key roles in 2024-25 despite not being at the club last season.

“There are some aspects to take out of (the white ball games) and aspects that don’t link up to two-day cricket,” Cooper said.

“We’ve been lucky that everyone has a bit of form going into the two-day cricket.

“I think two-day cricket will help (with everyone gelling).

“It seemed rushed with preseason, into outdoor training and games with some (bad) weather during games and we’re still not connecting completely yet.

“I feel like the flow of a two-day game, allowing us to have conversations during the game will help.”

Cardinia will be favoured to start the two-day season with a victory against Upper Beaconsfield, before what could be a season-defining three weeks against Kooweerup, Pakenham and Tooradin.