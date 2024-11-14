Best mates set for AFL

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Best mates Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes are both set to land on an AFL list next week after dominant under-18s seasons.

The pair have grown close given their intertwined journey in 2024, which has included co-captaining Dandenong alongside each other.

Langford is set to land on a list on the precipice of the top 10, with Melbourne and St Kilda linked to the big-bodied midfielder, while Hynes’ suitors include Western Bulldogs and Richmond.

Langford won the Larke Medal at the under-18s national championships, named among Vic Country’s best two players for each of the four games.

His average stats line was top-shelf, but tells only part of the story: 26 disposals, six marks, three tackles, 494 metres gained, six clearances and eight score involvements per game – all in the top five for Vic Country.

The teenager is a clean and physical midfielder who wins the footy, applies pressure, marks excellently and is a forward threat.

“I really wanted to show my kicking ability – being able to find someone up forward, whether through score involvements or in the backline, and show my in to out handballs as well: being able to get the hardball, take a few steps, get away and get the (hands off),” Langford said.

“I’ve worked on driving power through my kick and find someone whether 20, 30 or 40 metres away…and finding the right option.”

“I feel like I’ve had the ability to take a strong mark over the last few years of my footy but over this preseason I’ve worked on it and have shown it in my game a bit more than what I did last year.

“Since (round 1) I’ve built it up and been able to show the aerial (capacity).”

An AFL Academy member, Langford grew up a Richmond supporter but models his game on prototype Marcus Bontempell.

“He’s obviously a big bigger of a midfielder, just how he’s able to go down forward and impact on the scoreboard and in the air is something I try and do,” Langford said.

“I really thrive on how hard I work and everything I do.

“I put my best foot forward and I get the most out of everything and in the future, a bit of leadership as well is something I can hopefully achieve.”

Addressing the media at the national combine last month, Langford leapt at the opportunity to pour praise on Hynes, with the latter indicating their friendship has been mutually beneficial.

“We compete really hard against each other at training and always want to be better than each other,” Hynes said.

“We drive high standards with each other and have a good relationship on-field as well from training together.

“We’re able to find each other a fair bit which is handy.

“We’re super close mates and staying in touch especially in the next month, it will be important to have people you can talk to that are on the same path.”

The Rowville Sports Academy student knows AFL-listed pair Harvey Johnston and Harry DeMattia, who have both provided an insight into AFL life, highlighting the importance of connection and professionalism.

A strong-bodied, clearance-winning player with the capacity to take marks inside 50, power is Hynes’ natural weapon, and he has learned how to use it effectively during a consistent 2024 campaign which has proliferated his stocks.

He believes a big preseason laid the foundation for a breakthrough year which went some way to answering question marks about his conditioning.

“I feel like I’m someone who’s super competitive, and I will come in and try to learn off the senior players and build connections with the players and staff and be good to have around the club,” the teenager said when asked what he’d offer an AFL club.

“On the field, I’m a fierce competitor and someone that can bring my strengths to the game and be confident in my own ability as well.”