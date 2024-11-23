Locals have eyes on cup prize

By David Nagel

Saturday’s standalone $500,000 Ladbrokes Cranbourne Cup (1600m) looks set to be one of the most open in recent memory with a strong local contingent keen to keep the cup on home turf.

The cup proved elusive for Cranbourne trainers for many years, but the switch to Saturday standalone status in 2021 resulted in a change of fortunes.

King Magnus ploughed through the mud to give Robbie Griffiths/Matt de Kock their first win in the race in year one, before Uncle Bryn careered away from a strong field to give Trent Busuttin/Natalie Young the spoils in 2022.

And last year, Cranbourne trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace prepared Irish-import Charterhouse; who produced a barnstorming finish to clinch the mile classic on his home track, making it three in a row for locals.

Uncle Bryn returns to the scene of his 2022 success, but will need to turn around some lacklustre runs at his previous two starts.

The seven-year-old gelding made a huge impression winning on October 5 at Flemington; thumping a quality field by almost two lengths over 1400-metres at the massive odds of $61.

Uncle Bryn then stepped up in class and distance, running eighth of 11 in the Crystal Mile at Moonee valley, before finishing second last in the Chester Manifold Stakes (1600m) on Oaks Day.

Pinstriped is another well-credential local who could be a legitimate chance if he can return to early spring form.

The Street Boss six-year-old gelding shocked the racing world at Caulfield on the last day of August, defeating Mr Brightside, Gentleman Roy and Antino in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1400m), giving his popular trainer Enver Jusufovic his first group-one success.

Pinstriped has since lowered his colours to Mr Brightside and Antino in subsequent group-one outings, but a close-up third in the Group 3 Moonga Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield would suggest he’s in this up to his ears.

Pinstriped finished ahead of leading Cranbourne Cup contender Globe in the Moonga; and lowered his colours by only two lengths to early-cup favourite Mighty Ulysses.

Another interesting runner is the Matt Laurie-trained Chartres, with connections looking to make the Cranbourne Cup the third leg of a trilogy.

Chartres won the Peninsula Cup (1600m) at Mornington on November 3, before giving the field a galloping lesson in last Sunday’s Donald Cup (1620m).

Ridden by Tom Madden, Chartres showed he is rock hard and fit after destroying the field by almost five lengths.

The Cranbourne Cup is a definite step up in grade, but winning form is good form and the six-year-old son of Toronado will provide a key piece of the puzzle on the weekend.

EARLY CRANBOURNE CUP MARKET

Mighty Ulysses $7.00

Wild Night $7.00

Globe $8.00

New Energy $11

Steparty $11

Pinstriped $11

Ain’tnodeeldun $15

St Lawrence $15

Nugget $15

Detonator Jack $15

Earlswood $15

Berkshire Shadow $15

Running By $18

Uncle Bryn $21

Von Hauke $21

Air Assault $21

Suparazi $21