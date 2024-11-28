Falcons add important ingredients

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League Division 2 side Endeavour Hills has welcomed Josiah Kyle for the 2025 season.

Kyle is a former St Kilda-listed AFL footballer who was a Category B rookie in 2022, and has since played for Doveton, Hallam, Berwick and Devon Meadows.

Kyle’s girlfriend plays in the Falcons’ women’s team, with coach Matt Peake impressed with what he has added in the early stages of preseason.

”He’s been around the club for a little bit so we’ve had ongoing conversations and gone from there,” coach Matt Peake said.

“He already looks good on the track and we started training only last week.

“He’s already adding leadership – he doesn’t mind talking and reiterating what I’m talking about.”

A small forward with raw pace and x-factor, he addresses a clear list need for the club.

Having competed consistently with the top five in 2024, Endeavour Hills was often let down by its inability to pile on the goals.

The Falcons scored the second fewest points of any team in Division 2, scoring more than 12 goals in just one game in 2024.

As well as Kyle, the Falcons will regain 2023 premiership player Sam McLean and goal kicking mid Baron Grant.

“Scoring was a big glaring issue with us this year – when we had momentum, we weren’t able to make teams pay,” Peake said.

“We played good footy and held up well defensively but couldn’t make it count.

“That’s an area we want to remedy this season and Josiah is a goal kicker with class in the forward half.

“Sam McLean is really good forward of the ball, one on one and hits the scoreboard too.

“They’ll help us put a score on the board.

“There’s a few things we’ll be training over preseason.

“We got a lot of the ball forward throughout the year, we just relied too much on too few.

“I think what the forward line could potentially look like will be exciting.

“We’ll be more dangerous have more attacking weapons.”