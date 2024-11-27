Friends group in high places: Mayor Memeti meets PM

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti has attended the launch of the Parliamentary Friends of Albania in Canberra as one of his first formal events since his re-election.

He met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal MPs and prominent Albanians across Australia at Parliament House on Monday 25 November.

Memeti says he was “proud” to represent his community in his role.

“It was a great way to celebrate the contribution of Albanian-Australians in the country.

“I was very proud to be there representing Dandenong because our community is a very hard working community over the last 60 years.”

Memeti, also of Albanian descent, has been representing his community through his role as councillor since 2005 and a sixth-time mayor now.

The inaugural event was held ahead of Albanian Independence Day on 28 November.

Bruce MP Julian Hill, Holt MP Cassandra Fernando and Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus were also in attendance.

“I was told the Prime Minister very rarely attends these functions,” mayor Memeti said.

“He made a speech and mentioned ‘you can’t have an Albanian function without Albanese.’

“He really wanted to be with the Albanian community leaders. It was really good for him to attend the function.”

City of Greater Dandenong ranks the fourth highest council area for Albanian-born residents across Australia according to the 2016 Census Australia.

Brimbank was ranked third, Greater Shepparton second and Whittlesea topped the list.

According to the data, Victoria has the highest Albanian population, including two mayors – Memeti and Greater Shepparton mayor Shane Sali.

With the federal elections fast-approaching, Memeti was able to spruik Greater Dandenong Council’s desire for funds for major capital projects and roads “to give them the heads up.”

No commitments were made however he says consideration will be given to his funding talks as Council prepares their “advocacy packs” to present next year.

“When there’s election time we work very hard at Greater Dandenong Council to get the best results for community.

“This time will be no different, we’ll meet up with all members of parliament and candidates before the next election and give our best pitch to all.

“I enjoy a busy year, I want to do as much as I can. I think having connections, working and meeting different politicians – that’s the least we can do.”

According to Memeti, he has secured meetings with federal MPs to communicate about their advocacy together with the council’s chief executive officer Jacqui Weatherill.

He says the council will also give the opposition Liberals and Green candidates an “opportunity” to hear from them.

A sixth-time mayor, this routine is nothing new for Memeti.

As a mayor at the previous federal elections, the Council won $20 million federal funding towards the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre – which is estimated to cost more than $100 million, a major blow-out from $82.3 million in 2022.

The council is expected to award its construction contract for the project in early 2025.