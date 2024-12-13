Special day for Buchanan

One smile will beam brighter than the rest when NRL club Melbourne Storm descends on Pakenham this Saturday for an open training session at Comely Banks Recreation Reserve.

Among the four teams on show – NRL, under-21s, under-19s and under-17s – will be Pakenham Eels hooker Atticus Buchanan, a 16-year-old who began his journey in rugby league when the Eels were formed in 2016.

It’s fair to say; both club and player have grown and prospered over the last nine seasons.

Once a nomad of the local sporting landscape, the Eels home base at Comely Banks is now highly-regarded in NRL circles; one of only two rugby league facilities in Victoria capable of hosting all four Melbourne Storm teams for training.

And Buchanan is a trailblazer himself, being the first Pakenham Eels junior selected in the Storm’s ‘Road to AAMI Park’ pathways program.

As a bottom-ager he was selected for the Harold Matthews under-17 squad last year; with injury not only cruelling his chances, but making him hungrier to prove his credentials this time around.

“I had hamstring strains in both legs, which was disappointing, but it’s taught me a good lesson for this year in a way and made me appreciate the opportunity a bit more,” Buchanan explained.

“Even if I didn’t make it last year, I would have been happier knowing that it was based on my skill and not injury.

“But it’s great to have another chance this year and I’m keen to make the most of it.

“I took it for granted to be honest; I didn’t realise how big it is until I started meeting these fellas that you see on TV; it made me realise how big this could be.

“I’m the first player from Pakenham to be selected which it makes it all the more special as well.”

Buchanan still has one more step to take to make the final squad of 28 players, having showcased his talents well enough to make the current squad of 38; whittled down from a starting number of 160.

With the support of his parents Jason and Elica, Buchanan makes the trip to Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows, four times a week, to improve his craft.

The student at Maranatha Christian School in Endeavour Hills is enjoying the opportunity to improve his already impressive skillset.

“I pride myself on my running game and my ability to get out of Hooker is pretty good,” he said.

“I have developed my ‘eyes-up’ footy as well, which is less structured and more reactive to what’s going on around me.

“And I’ve been working on other stuff that I wasn’t great at, like passing and my technique when tackling and how I approach the player.

“Those are the two main ones, but there’s plenty to work on.

“Until I got there, I didn’t think my technique was wrong or bad, but the coaches at that level really pick up on everything.

“Before I came in, I knew they would be a little more professional than what I’m used to, but when you get in there it’s a whole support system around you which makes it nice and welcoming.

“Every day I just try and better myself and I’ve realised this is what I really want to do.

“To make it to the NRL would be brilliant; but I have to take it one step at a time.”

Buchanan, who first modelled his game on North Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston, can’t wait for Saturday; when his local club gets to host the only NRL ticket in town.

“I’ve been at Pakenham (Eels) for my whole life and being able to see it develop from a bumpy round AFL field, that was muddy all the time, to this great facility we have now, it makes me feel really proud to look back on the journey and know that this is my club,” he explained.

“I can’t really put into words to be honest, to be at my home club on Saturday but be representing something really high; it will be special.

“We won’t be training with the NRL team, but alongside them, and it almost feels like we’re part of the Melbourne Storm team on the day.

“It’s hard to think about, but just soaking up the moment is going to be important and something I will really focus on.”

The Pakenham Eels are inviting all of the community to come along and watch the open training session, with the opportunity available to meet players and get photos and autographs on the day.

EVENT DETAILS

Melbourne Storm Open Training

Saturday 14 December

8:30am – 12:30pm

Comely Banks Recreation Reserve

125 Bridge Road Officer