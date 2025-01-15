Hancock’s purple patch hammers Maroons

By Marcus Uhe

A second hundred of the summer for elegant Berwick batter Jake Hancock has the Bears in prime position to collect a fifth-consecutive win in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 competition against North Dandenong.

The former domestic cricketer, who cut a dejected figure in round nine when dismissed six runs shy of a century in his last innings, made no such mistake as he reached 121 from 209 deliveries with 15 fours and a six. .

The Maroons present a match-up he likes, having made a brilliant 141 against them last summer for his first century in Berwick blue, and a vital 36 in a low-scoring one day contest later in the season.

Alongside half-centuries to Matthew Hague and Jarryd Wills, the Bears reached 298 from 76 overs of play as the Maroons took the 10th wicket in the dying stages of the afternoon.

North Dandenong spinning pair Imran Laghmanu and Ramneet Dhindsa both took three wickets but frontline spinner Charith Keethisinghe finished wicketless.

Single-figure scores for Jordan Cleland and Brodie Herkess, and a duck for Michael Wallace, will have the Bears feeling they left runs behind, but they should have enough to defeat the Maroons on their home deck.

North Dandenong has passed 200 just once this season and is coming off losing 17 wickets for 175 runs in its last two-day contest against Springvale South.

Buckley Ridges champion Ben Wright has become the first centurion of the reigning premiers’ Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 1 season following a captivating performance with the willow on Saturday at Park Oval against Beaconsfield.

Last summer’s Fleming Medal winner as the best player in the grand final made 106 in his customary slot at number three and shared in a lengthy stand for the third wicket with big-name recruit Dale Tormey as the Bucks posted 319 in 79 overs.

Despite being one of the most consistent performers at Park Oval in his now three-and-a-half summers in Buckley colours, Saturday’s innings was the first time the former captain reached triple figures in Turf 1.

Coming off 91 in round nine against Hallam Kalora Park, Wright has found a purple patch of form in a season where none of the Buckley batters have kicked on to big scores.

Tormey, who has seldom batted this summer due to his new side’s plethora of options and his own availability, made 79 in what was comfortably his longest period at the crease thus far, slotting into the number four spot on the card in the absence of Roshane Silva.

The pair added 162 for the third wicket to provide the backbone of the Bucks’ score and put their side in pole position after the first day’s play.

Contributions from Jayson Hobbs, Ishan Jayarathna and Prav Chahal later in the order pushed the Bucks beyond 300, but a familiar face in Beaconsfield colours proved a handful on the Park Oval surface.

Susantha Pradeep, who spent six summers at Buckley Ridges between 2015 and 2021, used his knowledge of his former home ground to his advantage by securing a five-wicket haul.

Taking on new ball responsibilities, he took 5/83 including the big scalps of opening pair of Jake Cronin and the returning Josh Holden, who both provided catches for wicketkeeper Mitchell Tielen behind the stumps.

Their departures brought Tormey and Wright to the wicket, but Pradeep returned to the attack later in the day to end the partnership at 162.

320 is not insurmountable for the Tigers but they will have their work cut out for them if they are to reel-in such a score.

Without a win since round five and yet to salute in two-day cricket, the Tigers are in major need of six points to get their season back on track in the hopes of pushing for a finals place.

Around Turf 1, Hallam Kalora Park looks set to return to winning ways with just 31 runs required at home against Narre South, thanks to a six-wicket haul from Lauchlan Gregson.

The Lions posted just 119 in 45.3 overs, losing 10/75 after a 44-run opening partnership between Morteza Ali and Kyle Hardy.

Gregson finished with 6/22, having removed the dangerous Ali FOR 36, before decimating the middle order with four quick wickets in the shadows of the tea interval.

The Hawks reached 1/89 in 27 overs before stumps, just 31 runs away from six points when play resumes on Saturday.