DDCA’s best to suit up for annual occasion

By Marcus Uhe

Pat Wright Senior Oval will play host to 11 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) finest talents on Sunday in the Association’s annual representative clash with the Victorian Turf Cricket Association (VCTA).

Last summer’s Wookey Medal and Gartside Medal winners, Jordan Wyatt and Triyan De Silva, have both earned selection, with Wyatt joined by Jeevan Mendis and Jordan Hammond as previous winners of the highest individual accolade on offer in the competition.

Hammond will captain the side, with Sukantha Liyanage joining De Silva as the sole other representative from Turf 2.

The yearly contest returns to the South East for the first time since the summer of 2022/23 when it was played at Hallam Recreation Reserve.

The VCTA has had the wood over the DDCA in recent years but a strong cast has been assembled for the DDCA to restore order.

Mendis, Hammond and North Dandenong quick Dimuth Vimukthi were all part of last summer’s representative side, which lost by five wickets.

The contest will begin at 10am on Sunday 19 January.

The DDCA XI

Jordan Hammond – Hallam Kalora Park ©

Damith Perera – Hallam Kalora Park (wk)

Mitch Forsyth – Springvale South

Jordan Wyatt – Springvale South

Michael Wallace – Berwick

Venuk Hemachandra – Dandenong West

Jeevan Mendis – Narre South

Triyan De Silva – HSD

Dimuth Vimukthi – North Dandenong

James Trodd – Berwick

Sukantha Liyanage – HSD